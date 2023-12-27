Respiratory illnesses spike amid new COVID strain

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness expects that respiratory illnesses will continue to increase over the course of the holiday season and in January due to travel, the influx of arrivals, and an increase in the number and size of gatherings. The World Health Organization has also classified the JN.1 strain of COVID-19 as a variant of interest.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said the ministry would “continue to monitor the developments relating to COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses that are common for this time of year. However, we note that when it comes to JN.1, there is nothing to be particularly worried about at this stage, and our aim is to inform the public and remind them to continue to adhere to the best practices that we learned during the height of the pandemic.”

Along with being monitored due to its parent lineage of BA.2.86 (another COVID-19 variant of interest), JN.1 is being given special attention due to the increasing transmission compared to other strains.

“JN.1 has an additional mutation in the spike protein compared to BA.2.86. It has been identified in 41 countries so far and is becoming one of the most commonly detected variants in the United States,” National Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett said. “There is no evidence that this strain results in more severe disease. Current vaccines are expected to be effective against JN.1, and the public health risk is considered low.”

However, the HSA has still not secured any COVID-19 vaccines, and officials said they would let the public know when they become available. There has been no explanation from health officials as to why Cayman remains without vaccines. However, seasonal flu shots are available at district health centres weekdays from 2pm-4pm.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory infection, whether caused by COVID-19, influenza or the common cold, is advised to remain at home if symptomatic and wait until they are free of symptoms for 24 hours before returning.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department is also monitoring the increased number of dengue fever cases locally. The Mosquito Research and Control Unit is spraying areas where the illness has been detected. The public is encouraged to take personal responsibility in helping to mitigate the impact by preventing and protecting against further spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

“It is important that we ensure our surroundings are clean and free of mosquito breeding sites,” said Health Promotion Officer Therese Prehay. “Everyone should take it upon themselves to empty, dispose of, or cover any receptacles or containers capable of storing even small amounts of water. This includes used tyres, water storage drums, flowerpots and tanks, as these are ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes.”

In the coming weeks, the PHD will be working with communities to prevent mosquito breeding sites in and around homes.