Christmas Eve shopping limited by Sunday trading law

(CNS): Only those shops that are already exempted under the law will be allowed to open on Christmas Eve, the Department of Commerce has confirmed. Sunday trading is permitted this holiday weekend for all those businesses, such as tourist-related stores and small convenience shops, which are listed in the legislation. No exemptions have been made to allow any of Cayman’s larger stores to open on what would normally be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“Existing businesses with permission to operate under the Sunday Trading Act (2023 Revision) are advised that operations may continue as usual on Christmas Eve, Sunday 24 December 2023, until 11:59pm,” the DCI confirmed

See the Schedule to Section (6) of the Sunday Trading Act here for the full list of the types of businesses that can trade on Christmas Eve.