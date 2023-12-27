Elderly visitor dies snorkelling in North Sound

(CNS): A 71-year-old visitor to the Cayman Islands died on Friday afternoon while out snorkelling in the North Sound during a boat trip. The police said that at around 2:10pm they received a report that a man had died after experiencing difficulties in the sea. He was taken out of the water and into the boat and given CPR by people on board while he was brought back to shore at Safehaven.

Emergency services met the vessel on shore, and the visitor was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.