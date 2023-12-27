Armed men mug cyclist in East End

(CNS): Police are looking for two men who mugged a man who was riding his bike on Sea View Road in East End early on Thursday morning. A call was made to 911 that the cyclist was riding by Lover’s Wall when two masked men got out of a small car parked on the roadside. One of them brandished a hammer at the man on the bicycle, and the other had a knife.

The men robbed the victim of an undisclosed quantity of cash and fled the location in the car, heading west towards George Town. No one was injured during the incident.

Only a limited description of one of the robbers has been released. The suspect who was carrying the hammer was tall and wearing a light-coloured shirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website or submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.