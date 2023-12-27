Police call for witnesses to 7MB fight

RCIPS officer patrols Seven Mile Beach on an ATV

(CNS): At least one man was stabbed and sustained serious injuries early last Sunday morning during a fight at the Seven Mile Public Beach involving several people who had all left the location by the time the police arrived. Officers investigating the brawl, which happened at around 1:45 that morning, are appealing to anyone who may have seen the fight and those involved.

Police said that social media posts, reportedly of the altercation, show that several people were present at the location at the time, and they are working to locate these individuals.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously caymancrimestoppers.com.