Police call for witnesses to 7MB fight
(CNS): At least one man was stabbed and sustained serious injuries early last Sunday morning during a fight at the Seven Mile Public Beach involving several people who had all left the location by the time the police arrived. Officers investigating the brawl, which happened at around 1:45 that morning, are appealing to anyone who may have seen the fight and those involved.
Police said that social media posts, reportedly of the altercation, show that several people were present at the location at the time, and they are working to locate these individuals.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously caymancrimestoppers.com.
Caymanian likes crime
I say make laws like Singapore and informed them. let’s see how many people shoots this down.
SMB is a hot spot for this sort of thing. The police should be there patrolling!!!!!
We really need to have police patrolling and walking on Seven Mile Beach 24 hours a day.
A single killing on the beach will do huge damage to our tourism sector.
Had a few last year, and a manhunt with automatic weapons! There was an assassination yards from the Governor’s 24/7 guardhouse, and by a bank with CCTV. Nobody saw anything. The related event at “Safehaven” marina was approved again this year, without planning notice to surrounding residential, and with another predictable violent incident this year.