Boat engines stolen from Brac customs yard

Engines stolen between 3-5 June from CBC compound on Cayman Brac

(CNS): Two Yamaha Indro 40HP engines and an Evin Ride 15HP engine were stolen from three boats held at the Customs and Border Control compound on Kirkconnell Street in Cayman Brac over the weekend. All three boat engines were part of ongoing CBC investigations. The culprits also damaged five vehicles, a door and the compound fence.

Police said that the staff had secured the site around midday on Saturday, 3 June, but when they returned just before 9am on Monday, they spotted the damage to a section of the chainlink fence surrounding the compound. They then discovered the rest of the damage as well as the missing engines.

The matter is currently under investigation by Cayman Brac police. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact 948-0331.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CaymanCrimeStoppers.