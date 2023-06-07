CBC continues deportation of Cuban migrants

Cuban migrants repatriated, 11 January 2023 (Photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) took three more Cuban migrants back to Havana on a Cayman Airways flight last Thursday evening. The three men bring the total of migrants repatriated so far this year to 74, as CBC speeds up the immigration process by refusing access to the asylum process for many who landed here illegally.

Additional repatriation flights will be arranged as processing continues, officials said, though there are still dozens of migrants in the Cayman Islands who arrived before changes to the legislation and are awaiting full asylum claims.