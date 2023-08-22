Men accused of stealing safe deny charges

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Devon Emmanuel Wright and James Herbert McLean will face trial later this year after denying a charge of aggravated burglary at a house on Anne Bonny Crescent in South Sound in February last year. The two local men are accused of making off with a safe containing jewellery and documents after breaking into the residence equipped with a crowbar. The burglars were interrupted by the homeowner, whom they locked in a room before making their escape.

Wright and McLean are also charged with a second break-in at a home on Shamrock Road, where they are said to have stolen cash, electronics, liquor and wine. In Grand Court on Friday they pleaded not guilty to both offences. Wright, who is also facing robbery charges, was remanded in custody while McLean was bailed to return in November.