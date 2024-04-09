Resident chases off armed burglar from Lower Valley home
(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a home invasion at an address in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, around 8pm on Sunday evening. Police officers who responded to the call-out were told that a man had entered the home of the complainant, armed with what is believed to be a firearm, and demanded money. The complainant pushed the man back outside. The man then ran to the rear of the residence and fled the scene on foot.
Police searched the surrounding area but the man was not located. No injuries were reported and no items were reported stolen from the scene.
The man was of slim build, around 5’5” tall, with dark complexion and a Jamaican accent. He was wearing black pants and a dark coloured shirt, and his face was partially covered.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
I don’t believe it, firearms are illegal in Cayman. Why would a criminal break the law?
Government need to reconsider letting so many people from Jamaica reside here. They are ruining our quality of life and making Cayman a little Jamaica parish.
Caymanians need to stop taking hiring people of questionable or unknown background. this money making scheme of having people pay for their permits is a huge contributor to crime but Caymanians don’t want to acknowledge that but pointing the fingers elsewhere is easier I guess.
Cayman has gone to the dogs and no one knows what to do. Fact.
We should have nonlethal self-defence tools at our disposal. The bad guys have the good stuff, but we aren’t allowed stun guns or capsicum spray. Terrible state of affairs.
visit any hardware store, check out the lawn care or kitchen section and you will find an array of very lethal self defense tools.
Little Kingston !!!
Cayman has loss its charm folks and if we don’t address this Jamaican crime situation its going to lose a whole lot more rapidly!
the criminal element has already taken root and we’re reaping the fruits of it. decades of neglect from leadership, lenient sentencing and overall poor parenting from a sub section of Caymanians are to blame.
Helicopter with Fancy FLIR technology would have been helpful. Maybe we need a third one.