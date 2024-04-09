Resident chases off armed burglar from Lower Valley home

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a home invasion at an address in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, around 8pm on Sunday evening. Police officers who responded to the call-out were told that a man had entered the home of the complainant, armed with what is believed to be a firearm, and demanded money. The complainant pushed the man back outside. The man then ran to the rear of the residence and fled the scene on foot.

Police searched the surrounding area but the man was not located. No injuries were reported and no items were reported stolen from the scene.

The man was of slim build, around 5’5” tall, with dark complexion and a Jamaican accent. He was wearing black pants and a dark coloured shirt, and his face was partially covered.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.