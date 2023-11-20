Police appeal for witnesses to EE home invasion

(CNS): Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the aggravated burglary which took place on Austin Connolly Drive on Saturday night. Both of the suspects, who were armed with a machete were described as being of dark complexion and slim build. They were wearing biker gloves, long slim jeans, hooded shirts, and had their faces covered.

Police said they have implemented plans to increase proactive patrols in the East End area in response to community concerns.

Anyone who may have seen men fitting the description between 9pm and 10pm that night, in the area, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.

