West Bay 24hr grocery store robbed again

(CNS): Three people have been arrested after yet another robbery at the Four Way stop, West Bay Convenience Store, this weekend. The shop was robbed at about 8:30pm on Sunday after a partially masked man entered the store, went behind the checkout counter and demanded money from the worker. A brief struggle ensued but the robber grabbed the cash register and ran to the door.

He then used the register to damage the door and left carrying the whole draw containing an undisclosed quantity of cash. No one was injured during the incident and the suspect did not appear to be carrying a weapon.

Police responded to the location and conducted inquiries. It was established that the man was seen with two other people, a man and a woman, when he left the location. The woman was said to have also been inside the store at the time of the robbery. At about 11:30pm the same night a report was received that a man fitting the description of the suspect was seen on Mary Street.

Officers responded and stopped a vehicle nearby containing two men fitting descriptions of those involved in the West Bay robbery. Police arrested both the men, aged 23 and 34 of George Town, on suspicion of robbery. Afterwards, officers located and arrested a woman, age 24 of George Town, fitting the description of the woman who was present during the robbery, also on suspicion of robbery.

All three remain in custody, as investigations continue, police said as they thanked the community for their assistance in this matter.