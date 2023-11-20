Men escape with cash after home invasion in EE
(CNS): Police are investigating another home invasion after burglars forced their way into a home on Austin Conolly Drive in East End armed with a machete on Saturday night. Police have said that it was about 9:20pm when the aggravated burglary was reported to 911. Two men had brandished the machete, pushed into the residence and demanded cash after the occupant answered the door. They searched for valuables before breaking into and searching two other apartments at the location before fleeing with money and other stolen items.
Police said that no one was injured during the ordeal which is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Category: Local News
Those poor people did not deserve this ordeal. None of us do. When is our government/police service going to get a grip on these bad people and stop them?
Perhaps the government should set up a compensation scheme for people to claim as a result of reported crimes against them and their property. Throwing money around is all the government seems to understand.
Population must be at 99,999, – come on immigration, throw us a bone please to see us through this 😞
Same old same old more population more crime Cayman New Election need to stop this foolishness from continuing to hemorrhage our beautiful islands.
We have sadly come to the point where the minimum defense is a security camera in order to see who is at the door. We are long past the point where we could leave our doors unlocked.
There was a time not so long ago where these dirtbags would have been afraid to be so bold, because they would have been quickly identified, prosecuted and imprisoned. There was also a time not so long ago where police had full cooperation with the public because they were trusted.
There was a time not so long ago when Cayman was not such a disparate, polarized, insularized, gentrified, mollified, welfare and nanny state replete with all manner of sociological degradation and an inevitably exponential increase in all manner of criminality. There was a time not so long ago wherein would be thieves had to think long and hard because they knew that more often than not it is they themselves who would need the police or an ambulance and sometimes a coroner after the homeowner got a hold of their carcass. There be the rub, and that is why I still don’t lock my door.
How far from the Gun Bay police station? Come on RCIPS. Get your act together. You have basically lost control of crime and traffic at this point.