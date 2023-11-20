Men escape with cash after home invasion in EE

(CNS): Police are investigating another home invasion after burglars forced their way into a home on Austin Conolly Drive in East End armed with a machete on Saturday night. Police have said that it was about 9:20pm when the aggravated burglary was reported to 911. Two men had brandished the machete, pushed into the residence and demanded cash after the occupant answered the door. They searched for valuables before breaking into and searching two other apartments at the location before fleeing with money and other stolen items.

Police said that no one was injured during the ordeal which is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.