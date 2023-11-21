Panton declines speaker’s job to speak

Premier Wayne Panton on For the Record

(CNS): Wayne Panton MP won’t take up the position of the speaker of parliament but will instead take a seat on the back-benches where he will better serve his constituents of Newlands, he has said. Panton resigned from the role of premier last week but had been offered Speaker by the newly formed United People’s Movement but he said after much thought he has “decided to decline the offer.”

Despite the title, the Speaker’s position is one that prevents the office holder from speaking out about government, opposition and the politics of the day a position that Panton does not see himself in and has made clear he intends to continue advocating not just for his constituents and the needs of the broader community but on the subjects he remains passionate about.

Panton didn’t spell out where he would sit once he returns to parliament in relation to the politics of the green benches but wherever he sits he told CNS, “I will be supporting the Government where it is in the best interests of our people and our country.” But explaining his decision not to take on the post of speaker Panton made it clear he did not wish to remain neutral.

“The Speaker Of Parliament is an important and prestigious position,” Panton said in a statement released, Tuesday. “It is also a position that requires the holder to remain neutral. At this time, it is clear that where I can best be of service to the people of Newlands and to our three islands is from my MP position.”

He said that being a member of Cabinet and heading a ministry comes with a great degree of responsibility and privileges but the people elect MPs to represent them.

“I am now in a position to direct more of my attention to my Newlands community,

and am looking forward to continuing and jump-starting several projects,” he added, as he outlined some specific goals for the Newlands community.

But he also said he intended to advocate for the faster adoption of renewable energy, the need to address the threats to our way of life identified in the Climate Change Risk Assessment, promote sustainable, managed growth and balanced development and help address the coast of living challenges.

“My willingness to resign my position as Premier was a clear demonstration of the

love I have for my country and my willingness to always put it first. The decision to decline the position of Speaker is made in the same spirit,” he said.

Reflecting on his more than two and a half years at the helm of government he said he was proud of what was accomplished as he listed the achievements from the role out of the Ministerial and Parliamentary Code of Conduct as well as the Cabinet Manual and the weekly summary of Cabinet decisions for the public to know what the executive branch was doing.

“Under my leadership the PACT government worked to address the housing

challenges and to offset the sharp increases in the cost of living in several ways,

including significantly expanding the stamp duty waiver initiative for first time

Caymanian land or home buyers and introducing a partial waiver for second

property Caymanian buyers,” he said.

The government had also increased funding for A-Levels, vocational training, raised the amount of monthly financial assistance from CI$950 to $1,250 for seniors and people on long-term assistance and provided free meals to all public school students and increasing salaries for civil servants.

Panton also said his Cabinet had secured and strengthened Cayman’s reputation and financial services industry and introduced the anti-sexual harassment bill which he said he hoped will be published as a bill soon.

With significant plans for his constituency from introducing a community transport service within the area to creating spaces for children and families Panton made it clear he intends to be active in his community as well over the next 18 months.

But as one of the few voices in Cayman that has advocated for the environment his decision not to be effectively silenced by the speaker’s job will come as a relief to those fighting to conserve Cayman’s dwindling and ever threatened, natural resources.

Panton said with the support of his family he would continue to do all the good he could “for the rest of my days.”

So far there has been no comment from the new premier, Juliana O’Connor -Connolly about the still vacant speaker’s post but CNS has contacted her office. The UPM is also due to hold a press conference tomorrow when the issue is likely to be addressed.

