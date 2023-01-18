Designers wanted for tourism waterfront project
(CNS): The tourism ministry has opened a public bid for architects to design the proposed waterfront tourism attraction project in George Town on North Church Street. The planned facility will be situated on land the government purchased over a year ago for around $5.6 million to develop a new tourist attraction and entertainment centre with bars, restaurants, a craft market, a pool and a beach area where local people will also be able to train in hospitality skills.
The request for quotations for architectural services, including drawings for inside and outside of the proposed facility and the related work, was issued last week, and qualified designers have until 17 February to submit their bids to design the centre.
Draft drawings submitted with the bid show three buildings which will house the restaurants and dining areas as well as the kitchens, and extensive outside space where there will be outside dining, the market and the waterfront facilities.
The project was proposed in November 2021 by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who said it was a “visionary project” that would become self-funding. “The benefits of this site and the government’s vision for it are almost too numerous to mention,” he told parliament as he announced the plans for the project. “But most importantly, it is an investment in our people that will provide reoccurring benefit to current and future generations of Caymanians.”
So the government is now in the business of operating bars and restaurants or will they be renting the space out to private enterprises?
Caymanians will never demean themselves by kowtowing to cruise foreigners or slinging drinks in the tip-centric hospitality trade. Their money is in winning corrupt political bids and skimming money from the public entity to line those benefactor pockets like an annuity. Why else do you think Kenny is so punch-drunk on “the vision” for this place? $100 says this RFP winner was selected long before it was posted to the government website. Why else would they have building drawings on an open RFP to architects?
The last paragraph though. Dying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Put the Coast Guard there to preserve and protect life.
Good idea. Let them spin some stories about that time when they were a commissioned enforcement unit, with equipment, responsibilities, and duties to the public…tourist love folklore