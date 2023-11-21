Ballistic hub helps track rent-a-gun crime

9mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine recovered on 4 September

(CNS): There are currently 19 guns on the streets of Cayman that have been used in multiple crimes, the police commissioner has revealed, and another 66 used in at least one that haven’t been recovered. Police have a much better understanding of the illegal firearms currently on the road that are being reused in different crimes since the creation of the forensic ballistic hub that enables them to quickly link weapons fired at crime scenes even when the firearms are not seized.

As law enforcement tackles the smuggling of weapons via couriers, post, cargo and on drug canoes, there are now clear indications that guns are being shared extensively among criminals. One gun that police are still looking for has been used in at least nine different crimes from attempted robberies to murder over the last seven years and another one in at least four.

Speaking to the press last week the police commissioner, Kurt Walton said that at this stage the police don’t believe that this emergence of ‘guns for hire’ to commit crimes is necessarily a new commercial line of criminality but the ballistic unit is revealing that some people are renting out and profiting from the sharing of guns. Some of the weapons that have been identified after they were fired during crimes here have also been connected to serious and violent crime in Jamaica as well.

Walton said the RCIPS is using intelligence to track who is hiding guns after they have been used and where they are being hidden. The police believe that the girlfriends of gangsters and known criminals are helping to conceal these illegal weapons.

“We know that there are enablers out there who are holding guns for others or renting them out,” he said. Appealing to those people who know where the firearms are hidden he said, those “who help to conceal” illegal guns are complicit in the crimes they are used to commit. Getting people to come forward and share what they know about how weapons are moved around and hidden is central to getting these guns off the streets, Walton added.

So far this year police and other law enforcement agencies have recovered 19 illegal guns from the streets. Most of them were hand guns but police also recovered an AK47 and ammunition in September. But it is not the first time that an automatic assault rifle has been seized here.

Having spent some time during his police career in the firearms unit and investigating gun related crime Walton said he considers himself an expert on the subject of illegal firearms and that what he has often described as an insatiable appetite among young men in Cayman for guns, is a fundamental problem for our community and a national security threat.

While the ballistic unit has helped the police confirm that there are at least 85 different illegal guns currently on the streets that have been used since about 2016/17 what they don’t know is how many of those are now out of circulation or how many more are being used by criminals but haven’t yet been fired at a crime scene.

The ballistic hub, which is used now by law enforcement agencies around the Caribbean, has been instrumental in helping the RCIPS paint a picture of illegal firearm use and the commissioner pointed out how critical it was to get the guns off the street given the impact they have on the community.

With no one making guns in the Cayman Islands all of the firearms on the streets have come from somewhere else. But Walton said that focusing on just the Jamaican canoes as the source of their transfer is wrong as guns are coming from other places and via other means.

The commissioner pointed to the seizures by customs and border control officers who have intercepted smuggled illegal guns via the post and courier services as well as in cargo. He said that a gun was also found aboard a commercial fishing vessel from Honduras earlier this year. One man has been charged in that case and is expected to face trial next year.

While guns are undoubtedly a priority for the RCIPS to tackle Walton made it clear that he does not support making it easier for the public to arm themselves. He pointed out that more weapons will only fuel more violence. Walton warned it was a “slippery slope” as he pointed to the dangers of untrained citizens making decisions about firing weapons when they feel threatened. “You only have a split second to make difficult decisions and you don’t want people asking the wrong ones” he said, as he pointed to the danger of innocent people being killed.

While gun crime is increasing and well aware of the fear people have about gun crime Walton pointed to the numerous safer security measures people can take to protect themselves rather than resorting to an armed community.