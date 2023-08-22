Driver admits killing nurse in South Sound crash

Crash on South Sound Road 23 April 2021

(CNS): Kesley Arnoldo Martinez-Ebanks (27) pleaded guilty to causing the death of Kiarah Perkins Williams (32) by dangerous driving in a major South Sound crash more than two years ago. Ebanks, who was also injured, was bailed to return to court in September to allow the lawyers in the case to discuss charges relating to other people who were hurt in the collision, which involved six people.

Williams, who was from the United States and working for the Health Services Authority (HSA) at the time, was killed when the Honda Fit she was driving was hit by Ebanks’ Changan CS75 SUV at around 1:00am on 23 May 2021 by the Palm Springs apartments.