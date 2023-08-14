COVID vaccine becomes a seasonal shot

(CNS): Local cases of COVID-19 are on the decline and the last batch of Moderna vaccines on-island has expired. Therefore, the Public Health Department will no longer offer the shots on a monthly basis but will instead administer them seasonally, as is the case with the flu vaccines. Officials told CNS that since April, when the government last issued COVID statistics, no one has died after testing positive for the virus, and positive cases have been very low.

“Testing practices for COVID-19 have changed significantly from the peak of the pandemic. Currently, there is a much lower rate of testing and this typically occurs only if an individual is symptomatic and presents to a healthcare facility,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said in response to CNS inquiries about the current situation relating to the coronavirus.

But in a press release about the change to seasonal vaccinations, he said the virus still poses a significant threat to the elderly and clinically vulnerable.

“As we move into the next phase of living with COVID-19, we will change our routine immunization programme to include making available annual boosters of COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable alongside our influenza immunization programme,” Dr Gent added.

Similar to the approach with the annual flu vaccines, Public Health will announce the new batch of COVID-19 vaccines once they arrive in the Cayman Islands. By the end of April, around 94% of people here had been given at least two doses of a COVID vaccine.

To date, 37 people died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. Around the world, more than 6.9 million deaths have been attributed to the virus since December 2019.