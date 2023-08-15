Draft EIA for dump project due this week

Location of ReGen, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Officials on the ReGen project, the proposed deal between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart to build waste-to-energy and recycling facilities at the George Town dump, have said the draft environmental impact assessment will be available to the public this Friday, 18 August. As a result, public meetings will begin next week.

However, the CIG and Dart have still not finalised the costly and controversial deal. Earlier this month, the government announced that the talks had still not concluded and the deadline to sign the agreement had been extended to September. CNS understands that the talks are stalled over the question of value for money for the public purse.

In the meantime, Dart has been allowed to work on capping and remediating the original dump site. The technical experts began work in the summer of 2021 on the EIA in anticipation of the agreement between the parties being finalised before the assessment was complete. The assessment had been expected to take around a year to complete.

But it is now more than two years since Dart and other stakeholders held a series of public meetings ahead of the terms of reference being set to guide the EIA. Already plagued with delays the public consultation phase for the project will get underway next week.