Cayman needs to improve HIV surveillance

(CNS): As the world marks HIV Day today, Friday, Cayman Islands officials have said that surveillance of the virus needs to improve, given the risks of the transient population and the lack of comprehensive sex education and sexual health programmes. Six new cases of HIV were identified in the country this year and a total of 18 have been recorded since 2020. Since 1985, the Cayman Islands has seen 188 cases of HIV and 83 people have gone on to develop AIDS.

These numbers are low compared to the rest of the world and especially in the Caribbean Region, which has the second highest prevalence of the virus outside Sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, around 38.4 million people were living with HIV in 2021, with an estimated 1.5 million becoming newly infected last year. As many as 650,000 deaths were attributed to AIDS-related illnesses in 2021 and about 5.9 million people did not know that they were living with HIV in 2021.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent has warned that Cayman is still vulnerable to the spread of HIV. “It is true that the number of persons who are living with or impacted by HIV and AIDS in Cayman seems low in comparison to the millions of persons living with it globally, or even regional neighbours where it is estimated that tens of thousands of persons are living with the virus,” he said.

“However, we have to recognise that Cayman has specific vulnerabilities to the spread of HIV, not least of which are its transient community and lack of comprehensive sex education and sexual health programmes and messaging, which, if not addressed, can become a public health emergency,” the CMO added.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is now pushing for the collection of data for the purpose of ensuring that programming and intervention are data-driven and can play a key role in HIV prevention and treatment.

“Strengthening our surveillance of the incidence of HIV and AIDS within our jurisdiction is, of course, one of our key outputs from an epidemiological perspective,” said National Epidemiologist Rachel Corbett. “However, there is further analysis we can do to understand whether we are detecting cases at an early stage, which can then limit onwards transmission and prevent premature mortality. We can also consider the incidence of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), for example chlamydia, which may have more noticeable symptoms requiring medical intervention.”

She explained that the behaviours that put people at a higher risk of STIs also put people at greater risk for contracting HIV. By monitoring “other aspects of sexual health, or ill health”, the health services can provide more relevant messages and encourage safer behaviour, she said.

The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is “Equalise”, UNAIDS’ call to action to encourage support and use of proven practical actions needed to address inequalities that make individuals and communities vulnerable to the spread of HIV and to help end AIDS.

“We know that we have persons who are living with HIV and AIDS (PLWHAs) in our community,” said Health Minister Sabrina Turner. “We also know that they were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we have not managed to break the chains of stigma which are associated with this illness, keeping us from discussing these facts openly and honestly.”

She added that this was one of the many reasons why the team was reviewing existing partnerships, practices and programming to address the gaps in access, education and services, not only for those living with the virus but for the community as a whole.