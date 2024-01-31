Fish in quiet waters increased threefold during lockdown

CCMI researchers conduct fish surveys (photo credit: CCMI)

(CNS): When compared to data from 2018, there was a significant increase in reef fish biomass in the waters off Grand Cayman during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to research published in the scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports. Researchers from the Central Caribbean Marine Institute found that fish in and around the George Town Harbour increased threefold due to an absence of cruise ships and other boats during the pandemic.

From July 2020, a few months after the lockdown, to the end of 2022, the decrease in noise and boat waste improved fish feeding, sociality, reproduction and overall health.

The survey sites were Eden Rock, Don Fosters, Fish Point, and Wharf. The sites were periodically examined during this period of altered activity, and the number of individual fish as well as species were logged. The scientists said the work provides unprecedented insights into the impacts of human activity and the resilience of reef fish populations.

Over the two-year period, the steady increase in fish numbers was likely due to shifts in fish re-entering areas of previously high activity and improved fish fitness, leading to more reproduction, the authors of the study said, noting that there was a “drastic increase” in juvenile parrotfish, a species crucial for maintaining healthy coral reef systems and maintaining Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach.

“Our results suggest that reductions in human water-based activities have positive implications for coral reef ecosystems and should be considered in future management strategies,” they said.

In a press release from CCMI, Postdoctoral Researcher Dr Jack Johnson said the findings were exciting. “They prove that both immediate and long-term changes in fish communities can occur when human water-based activities are limited. Given the role of fish for coral reef health, these findings should be considered in future coral reef management strategies.”

Similar studies have documented the short-term effects of COVID-19 lockdowns on biodiversity. However, CCMI’s study is unique in that these effects were examined over a two-year period and showed substantial benefits to fish populations in Grand Cayman over a longer duration with the reduction of stress from water-based activities. The findings could have implications for future planning decisions in the marine environment of the Cayman Islands, the release said.

“In addition to the economic and dietary benefits, a healthy marine environment can also support climate change mitigation, provide coastal protection from storm surge, and regulate climate and weather. Coral reefs are an essential ecosystem that underpins societal well-being, supporting health, the economy and coastal security,” CCMI said in the release.

However, the scientists also noted, “These ecosystems are under threat, and the more scientists understand what impacts their health, the better we can protect them through planning and management. CCMI’s research shows how reef fish populations can bounce back when stresses such as noise and pollution from shipping activity are reduced.”

CCMI presented the findings from this research to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to ensure that the results are disseminated to managers and decision-makers for consideration during planning decisions around development and marine activities.