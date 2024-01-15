HSA receives COVID shots as virus continues to spread

(CNS): There is just one patient currently in the Cayman Islands Hospital infected with the latest strain of COVID-19, the Health Services Authority has told Cayman News Service in answer to enquiries. However, CNS has learned that over the last several weeks, many more patients have been admitted with COVID or other respiratory infections. As anecdotal evidence suggests that the virus is once again spreading through the community, the HSA has resumed administering the vaccines.

According to a release from the HSA, a new supply of vaccines arrived recently from the UK, and the shots are available through outreach sessions in all districts. The HSA said it has the Moderna (bivalent) booster as well as the Pfizer adult and paediatric shots. The vaccines are still free of charge and appointments are not necessary. Individuals who have not yet received the vaccine can get the first dose of Pfizer, and those who have not had a booster shot for three months or more are eligible for the Moderna (bivalent) booster shot.