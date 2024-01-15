CIG to hold public Heroes Day ‘after’ party

Promotion for the cultural event on National Heroes Day

(CNS): The National Heroes Day celebrations will take place on Monday morning, where the Cayman Islands’ latest national treasures will receive local gongs and badges. There will also be a celebration of culture later in the afternoon on Cardinall Avenue featuring local food, craft vendors, live entertainment and fireworks. According to a release from the culture ministry, the theme of the festivities this year is “Celebrating Cultural Artists and Creatives”, and over eighty people are noted in the numerous categories of these local awards.

The awardees were nominated by members of the public last year and selected by a detailed evaluation process by the National Heroes Day Committee.

“Beginning the day by revering our National Heroes and applauding our 2024 Heroes Day honourees, then reuniting in historic George Town to enjoy Caymanian food and music is an excellent way to embrace our culture,” Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour stated. ‘’I look forward to fellowship with the community at both events.”