Store clerk cut during armed robbery in West Bay

(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Saturday afternoon at a small convenience store in West Bay, just off Birch Tree Hill Road. Two men entered the shop wearing face coverings, one armed with a machete and the other with a knife. One robber demanded cash from the register, threatening the clerk and cutting her hand with the machete. He then grabbed an undisclosed quantity of cash while the second man stole alcohol before they drove off towards Finch Drive in a grey Honda Fit rental car with no licence plates.

The male wielding the machete was tall, had a dark complexion, and spoke with a Caymanian accent. The second was about 5″ 7″ and of slim build.

Following the report, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit helped on-the-ground police units track the Honda Fit, which was found abandoned in a bush area on Andreson Road and has been recovered for forensic analysis.

Anyone with information on the first commercial robbery of the year is asked to contact the West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com.