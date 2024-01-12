JOCC reveals plan to review campaign financing

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks appear on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has revealed her intention to look at campaign financing, which she said was a “very big concern”. Although this is a “very delicate subject” that most politicians do not want to discuss, it is something that the people do want to discuss, she said when she appeared on Radio Cayman’s talk show on Friday. She said she would “try to find a balance with it” to bring forward reforms before the next election.

The opaque nature of political financing has long been a cause for concern, with rich donors holding sway over politicians who do their bidding rather than act in the interests of the broader community.

According to the Elections Act, only donations given in the eight weeks before a general election takes place must be revealed by those who run for office. While the law restricts the amount a person or a party can raise and spend during the 45-day official campaign period, it is far from transparent when it comes to the source of donations.

There is no obligation for the money given to parties or candidates during the official campaign period to be revealed before election day. There are no requirements at all for funds given to any incumbent, potential candidate, or political party during the three years, eleven months and 44 weeks between elections to be reported.

During the 2021 elections, candidates spent over CI$1.2 million, and while many claimed that the bulk of their spending was from their own pockets, it is difficult to know how the money came to be in their pockets in the first place. MPs are supposed to list gifts or favours they receive in the Register of Interests. However, that document is not supervised, and except around election time, when MPS are pitted against each other, a lack of full disclosure is rarely challenged.

Who gives what to whom is a critical factor in the political landscape, but voters are largely left in the dark, leading to the long-held suspicions that the secret donations given to politicians have a significant influence on government policy. Vote buying by politicians through gifts to the electorate and paybacks to donors through certain specific acts or policies have been evident in the Cayman Islands for decades.

Even O’Connor-Connolly, who announced on Radio Cayman Friday morning that she intends to review the law in relation to campaign financing, has herself been challenged over the use of public funds for what some saw as either vote buying or payback for political donations.

Juliana OConnor-Connolly drives a paver on the Brac in 2012

In 2012, O’Connor-Connolly was accused of misusing public funds to pave private sector roads and the driveways of her supporters; and in 2015, she directed the purchase of land in her constituency for low-cost housing, but the land was never vested with the Sister Islands Affordable Housing programme and its acquisition was never explained.

While politicians have often argued that they should be allowed to spend more during campaigns than the current limits, they rarely advocate for more transparency. One notable exception has been the former MP for North Side, Ezzard Miller, who was a lone voice in parliament calling for reform.

O’Connor-Connolly revealed on For the Record that her decision to tackle the touchy subject was raised during a government retreat on the Brac last weekend, where Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell also attended in order to speak to the caucus about the review.

She said that a number of other issues were discussed, including the potential referendum on gambling and ganja as well as the latest Electoral Boundary Commission Report, which was completed and presented to the deputy governor in August. The commissioners recommended new boundaries within most of the existing districts to make the constituencies as close in size to each other within the traditional districts as possible.

O’Connor-Connolly said that as premier, she is responsible for dealing with that report and ensuring that whatever the government decides on will be implemented before the next general election, which is expected in April 2025.