Suspect arrested after throwing gun out of car window

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested after police officers saw him throw a bag, later found to contain a gun, from the vehicle he was driving while he was being pursued by a police vehicle. According to the RCIPS, shortly after 3:50pm on Wednesday, 10 January, officers “had cause to stop a vehicle” travelling along Pedro Castle Road and signalled the driver to stop. Instead, the man tried to evade the officers, but as he did so, he collided with a marked police vehicle and then drove onto a nearby property.

The RCIPS said that the officers saw him throw a bag from the vehicle. When they found the bag, they discovered a firearm inside. The man, who appears to have run off, was soon located and detained on a road off Pedro Castle Road.

Police officers who searched both the driver and the vehicle found a quantity of drugs. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He remains in custody as investigations continue.