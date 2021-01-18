The vagrancy of political campaign finance

Ezzard Miller writes: The current Elections Law in the Cayman Islands has very limited provisions for the control of political campaign finance. The law specifies the maximum that a candidate can spend in an election campaign, the period for which expenses must be accounted and reported, and who can incur these expenses.

In the Elections Law (2017 Revision), campaign finance is covered in Part V, Election Expenses, and consist of sections 64 (Appointment of agents), 65 (Candidate’s expenses), 66 (Unauthorised expenditure), 67 (Limitation of election expenses), 68 (Time for sending in and paying claims), 69 (Returns as to election expenses), 70 (Penalty for sitting or voting where no return and declaration transmitted), 71 (Disclosure by candidates), 72 )Prohibition of expenses not authorized by candidate), and 73 (Definition of “election expenses” for the purposes of this Part).

Now, to the casual observer these provisions may seem adequate and need not be changed to control the current corruptive practices and vote buying. I have tried repeatedly over the past decade to get better control of campaign financing and vote buying, without any success.

The main impediment to honest accounting of campaign finance is found in section 67 (Limitation of election expenses), where it states in sub-section (3): “ In determining the total expenditure incurred in relation to the candidature of any person at any election no account shall be taken of – (a) any deposit made by the candidate on his nomination in compliance with the law; and (b) any expenditure incurred before the date of nomination of the candidate with respect to services rendered or material supplied before such nomination.”

The practical application of section 67 (3) means that the candidate can spend all he/she wants before Nomination Day and not have to give any account of those expenses. This could be hundreds of thousands of dollars by an individual candidate or millions of dollars by a political party.

In addition, section 66 (2) says: “ No candidate shall be deemed to be guilty of an illegal practice by reason of any other person having incurred any expenditure in connection with the candidature of the candidate in contravention of this Part, unless it can be proven that such expenditure was incurred with his knowledge or consent or that he did not take all reasonable steps to prevent the incurrence of such expenditure.”

These sections need to change to include all expenses by a candidate, or anyone else, related to any election for a least a year leading up to the election for new candidates and sitting members of parliament for the whole term they are in office.

It is foolhardy to limit a candidate’s expenses to the period from Nomination Day to Polling Day, about six weeks, but give them free range on expenditures before Nomination Day, especially including the Christmas before elections.

This provision of the Elections Law (2017 Revision) turns every Christmas before an election into the best opportunity to buy votes under the guise of Christmas cheer.

Last Christmas (2020) in the North Side Electoral District there was the occurrence of a former leader of the Cayman Islands Government supplying envelopes for his party’s candidate to distribute to persons in this district that contained the following vouchers: $100 for Foster’s Food Fair, $100 for CUC and $100 for the Water Authority, in addition to the turkeys, chickens and hams that were distributed by the same party candidate.

In North Side, with about one thousand houses, that could represent as much as $300,000, not including the turkeys, chickens and hams, as we have to assume they would give to most of the households, with a few exceptions like mine. This candidate is not required by the Elections Law to account for and report this money

It would also be a safe assumption that these funds did not originate with the candidate or the former leader of government business. So where did this money come from? Could it be from some multi-millionaire developer who wants some favours, like not take down an illegal wall or shift a prescriptive right of way to the beach, that bend our laws to their advantage over Caymanians, the very people whose vote they are attempting to influence?

It is truly disappointing to see these persons become couriers or bagmen for corruptive purposes by persons with cash to burn for corruptive purposes.

This type of activity during the Christmas before the election can only be to influence votes, as I don’t recall these same persons being so generous in their Christmas cheer over the previous Christmases since 2016.

This kind of corrosive corrupt political practices that disrespect the value of our electors is no different from the persons who went to the west coast of Africa and bought or captured persons for sale in the New World during the slave trade. Once you succumb to accepting these gifts to influence your vote in the 2021 May elections, whether overtly or covertly, you will have the same rights and expectations as the slaves had in the New World.

This kind of unholy generosity by those declared candidates and others who may declare that are currently negotiating their way through legal complications of non-compliance with existing laws, like pension and health insurance, to prevent likely convictions of dishonesty, is a very Trumpian form of diversion. These persons need to be exposed, charged and maybe convicted by the government authorities, who run the risk of maybe being complicit in the coverup.

They are now paying lawyers thousands of dollars to defend themselves but refused to pay their employees. These employers should not be allowed to pay up the pension contributions and avoid the conviction of dishonesty. They broke the laws and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the laws as well as pay up the pensions, especially if they falsified documents submitted to government agencies to get certain licences.

Not complying with the pension and health insurance law and depriving long-term, multi-year employees of their protections and benefits of these laws is a serious moral, ethical and legal offence. Consider the tens of thousands of dollars they have deprived their employees access to during this COVID-19 pandemic pension withdrawal, when they surely needed the money.

All this should be seriously considered before voting for these candidates. If they deliberately and selfishly refuse to comply with these “safety net” legal obligations for their employees, what kind of dishonest representatives would they be in Parliament.