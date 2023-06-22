Former support cop denies knowing killer

Courtney Levy

(CNS): A former RCIPS auxiliary constable accused of intimidating a key witness on behalf of a murderer has denied knowing the killer or ever telling the witness to keep quiet in relation to the investigation into the fatal shooting of Shaquille Bush. Courtney Levy (45) took the stand in his own defence this week and refuted testimony given by the witness that he had threatened her into silence while she waited in a cell.

Levy is charged with breach of trust by a public officer and obstructing justice. The crown contends that in November 2019, when he was employed by the RCIPS and stationed at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, he played a key role in derailing the investigation into Roger Davard Bush, who was later convicted of the murder of his son.

As Levy gave evidence this week, he told the court that he had not threatened the woman and did not know Bush except by reputation. He said he took the woman for a smoke break but was never alone with her. He was asked if he had told the witness when he took her back to her cell that the “boss man” had directed her to “hold it down” and “say no comment during the interview”.

“That is not true, I never said those words,” Levy responded.

Bush had been arrested a few days after Shaquille Bush was gunned down in a hail of bullets at his West Bay home. The senior Bush was arrested alongside his then-girlfriend, who was aware that he had killed his son. During the murder trial, she told the court that she had intended to tell the police what she knew during the anticipated interview but instead kept quiet.

She said she had been frightened into keeping quiet by a police officer at the detention centre, who turned out to be Levy. According to prosecutors, Levy had acted on behalf of Bush to keep the witness quiet.

A short time after she and Bush were released, the woman encountered Levy again, though she remained unaware of his name. According to her testimony, she and Bush had gone to a liquor store in George Town and parked behind another car. She soon realised that the officer from the detention centre was in the vehicle, and as Bush went to talk to him, she felt certain he was making sure she had seen the officer. When he returned to the car, Bush threatened her again.

Soon after that, she received a friend request on social media from the officer, which is when she learned who he was. It was more than 18 months after her arrest before she finally went to the police to tell them what she knew about the killing, mostly because of the threats by Bush, both directly and through Levy.

During the course of the investigation into the allegations against Levy, the police found that he had a phone number associated with Bush on his phone, and he had called that number and exchanged messages a number of times.

However, when Levy testified he dismissed that evidence as unrelated. He said he had the number in his phone in order to assist with the couple’s release. He claimed he had contacted Bush because he was being threatened by another man, who he believed was known to Bush. He also claimed that his attempts to contact the witness via social media were in connection with potential work for the landscaping company that he ran on the side of his police job.

Levy denied obstructing the investigation or breaching the public’s trust and said he knew nothing about the threats.

After defence attorney Keith Myers and prosecutor Scott Wainwright summed up their cases for Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over the trial without a jury, the case was adjourned. Levy was bailed to return next month when the judge will deliver his written verdict.