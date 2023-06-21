Woman charged over false robbery report

(CNS): A 21-year-old woman has been bailed to appear in court next month after she was charged for making a false report about a crime. The George Town woman is accused of placing a 911 call last December in which she reported a robbery that the RCIPS said never happened and that the woman made the call to help another person who was trying to evade the police.

She has been charged with making a false report, contrary to the Police Act (2021 Revision), which has rarely been prosecuted here. If convicted, she is liable to a fine of CI$3,000 or up to a year in jail.

The RCIPS said that making false reports to the police and helping someone dodge the police or arrest are crimes. Any such activity will be investigated fully by the RCIPS, with a view to prosecuting those involved.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Summary Court on 24 July.