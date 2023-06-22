RCIPS $54M budget to grow despite 2022 savings

RCIPS traffic unit officers

(CNS): The Office of the Police Commissioner (OPC), which runs the annual budget for both the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, had more than CI$1.8 million left over from last year’s budget of $54 million. But according to the 2022 annual report, this is unlikely to be the case in future years, as spending across the police service continues to grow.

At the end of 2022, there were 533 men and women working as police officers of all ranks, coastguard officers or support staff. The personnel expenditure for the RCIPS and the CICG was just under CI$40 million for the year — almost 75% of the entire budget. But largely due to recruitment problems, the OPC spent CI$2.4 million less on staff than budgeted for.

“The shortfall was the result of the challenges of recruiting and retaining quality employees,” officials stated in the annual report. “The OCP was able to absorb the additional increments instituted by central government, the personnel costs of tropical storm Ian and the measures put in place to combat escalating gun violence.”

But the PCO warned that such a variance is not expected to reoccur in 2023, as the headcount at the RCIPS had grown by the end of 2022 and healthcare costs had increased. In addition, the full impact of the cumulative 4.5% increase in the cost of living allowance (COLA) will need to be taken into account for the whole of this year.

It costs the public purse around CI$4.4M to $5M per month to run the RCIPS and the CICG, most of which is personnel costs. While 19 of the 22 coastguard officers are Caymanian, among the 404 police officers, there are more from overseas than recruited locally. However, 67 of the 107 support staff (62%) at the RCIPS are Caymanian.

At the end of 2022, the RCIPS employed 205 non-Caymanian police officers from 16 different countries. 135 officers are Jamaican, which is over 65% of non-Caymanians and one third of all police officers, while 26 officers (6% of police officers) are from the UK.

Most of the money the RCIPS spends other than on personnel goes on equipment, including patrol cars and boats, as well as weapons and ammunition. Last year it spent over $500,000 on modernising the fleet of vehicles. But the report indicated that a reduction in engine sizes and the acquisition of hybrid vehicles will lead to a lower carbon footprint and savings on fuel.

It also acquired two new boats for the coastguard but it is not clear from the report how much they cost. The report does state that around $110,000 was spent on “establishing a weapons platform” for the CICG.

The RCIPS is funded almost exclusively from the public purse, but did collect some money through selling vehicles and other equipment, as well as from fees. The biggest revenue generator for the police is money it receives directly from the public for police clearance certificates, which are essential for immigration-related applications and various other transactions with the government. Last year the RCIPS collected over $1 million for these certificates.