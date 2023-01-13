Turner blames communication breakdown for resignation

(L-R) Health Minister Sabrina Turner, Premier Wayne Panton and Dr Marc Lockhart

(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner has blamed “a breakdown in the communication flow” for Dr Marc Lockhart’s resignation from the Mental Health Commission, which he said was due to delays with the Long Term Residential Mental Health Facility (LTMHF). Turner said the ministry was understaffed when she took over with numerous people in acting roles, which had impacted the work. But she said she was committed to seeing the facility open at the earliest possible opportunity.

“We all recognise the urgent necessity for this LTMHF to provide long overdue services to our community,” Turner said in a press release responding to news of the senior psychiatrist’s resignation. Dr Lockhart raised a number of concerns about the failures of ministry staff to come up with and implement the necessary plans to get the facility up and running.

He said that he had resigned because, despite the best efforts of the commission to steer the project forward and offer guidance to the ministry to open the facility, nothing has been done to make that happen. He said the buildings were complete and most of the remaining work was cosmetic, but there was no sign of the facility opening any time soon.

Dr Lockhart’s resignation prompted the minister to undertake a review of the situation, and on Wednesday she and Premier Wayne Panton met with him to discuss practical ways to accelerate the outstanding work to staff and get the facility operational. According to officials, a new chairperson has been selected from the commission members, pending formal appointment by Cabinet.

Thanking Dr Lockhart for his decades of tireless service and contribution to advancing the cause of mental health, ministry officials contradicted him about the state of completion of the facility. The release stated that the construction of the facility wasn’t finished and wouldn’t be until March.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is managing the project, had experienced multiple delays over the past two years, officials claimed. Blaming COVID-19 followed by supply chain issues, the release said a phased opening of the facility was expected, which may take as long as a year to fully implement.

Turner said that since taking up the job as health minister, she has had to re-establish the ministry.

“I joined a team with no confirmed chief officer, no deputy chief officer, and only two policy advisors dedicated to health, and this lean team had worked almost exclusively on the national management of COVID-19 since early 2020,” she said. “For years, the health ministry has been severely understaffed due to budget cuts, hiring freezes and other constraints which negatively impacted its internal capacity.”

Now there is a confirmed chief officer, one deputy CO, a full-time chief medical officer, an epidemiologist and three policy advisors.

Since Dr Lockhart’s resignation, Panton and Turner have been in talks with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to address his concerns and achieve the government’s objective of opening the facility as soon as possible.

Turner also refuted Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart’s claim that when he left office, the project was close to completion and this government had let things languish as a result of the premier’s “dithering”.

“When I took office, the LTMHF was under basic construction and was nowhere near being close to completion as the opposition suggests,” Turner said. “The project had already suffered a number of delays, some of which were due to COVID-19. As has been borne out, the buildings were still far from completion. As such, the comments from the opposition suggesting that it was nearly complete is blatantly untrue, and can only be described as an attempt to deliberately mislead the public.”

Turner noted that mental health issues have a profound impact on the entire community, and the enduring consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic had made the need to manage the challenges even more acute.

“Along with our community, I not only recognise the importance of the… LTMHF, but acknowledge that it is a project that has been long overdue,” she said. “In spite of significant challenges, my commitment to this project is steadfast and I will continue to work with my ministry team to address the gaps and chasms which I inherited while advocating for the strengthening of the ministerial team and building capacity.”

Turner pointed out that she is prohibited from any involvement in staffing or recruitment but said she had actively encouraged and supported efforts to rebuild the ministry team.

“We must ensure the Ministry of Health is staffed and operated with adequate capacity and capable, qualified professionals who are able and willing to serve the needs of the community, and in tandem, the team at the Ministry of Health create and enshrine a culture which focuses on a more proactive approach to health and wellness,” she added.