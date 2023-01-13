Turner blames communication breakdown for resignation
(CNS): Health Minister Sabrina Turner has blamed “a breakdown in the communication flow” for Dr Marc Lockhart’s resignation from the Mental Health Commission, which he said was due to delays with the Long Term Residential Mental Health Facility (LTMHF). Turner said the ministry was understaffed when she took over with numerous people in acting roles, which had impacted the work. But she said she was committed to seeing the facility open at the earliest possible opportunity.
“We all recognise the urgent necessity for this LTMHF to provide long overdue services to our community,” Turner said in a press release responding to news of the senior psychiatrist’s resignation. Dr Lockhart raised a number of concerns about the failures of ministry staff to come up with and implement the necessary plans to get the facility up and running.
He said that he had resigned because, despite the best efforts of the commission to steer the project forward and offer guidance to the ministry to open the facility, nothing has been done to make that happen. He said the buildings were complete and most of the remaining work was cosmetic, but there was no sign of the facility opening any time soon.
Dr Lockhart’s resignation prompted the minister to undertake a review of the situation, and on Wednesday she and Premier Wayne Panton met with him to discuss practical ways to accelerate the outstanding work to staff and get the facility operational. According to officials, a new chairperson has been selected from the commission members, pending formal appointment by Cabinet.
Thanking Dr Lockhart for his decades of tireless service and contribution to advancing the cause of mental health, ministry officials contradicted him about the state of completion of the facility. The release stated that the construction of the facility wasn’t finished and wouldn’t be until March.
The Public Works Department (PWD), which is managing the project, had experienced multiple delays over the past two years, officials claimed. Blaming COVID-19 followed by supply chain issues, the release said a phased opening of the facility was expected, which may take as long as a year to fully implement.
Turner said that since taking up the job as health minister, she has had to re-establish the ministry.
“I joined a team with no confirmed chief officer, no deputy chief officer, and only two policy advisors dedicated to health, and this lean team had worked almost exclusively on the national management of COVID-19 since early 2020,” she said. “For years, the health ministry has been severely understaffed due to budget cuts, hiring freezes and other constraints which negatively impacted its internal capacity.”
Now there is a confirmed chief officer, one deputy CO, a full-time chief medical officer, an epidemiologist and three policy advisors.
Since Dr Lockhart’s resignation, Panton and Turner have been in talks with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to address his concerns and achieve the government’s objective of opening the facility as soon as possible.
Turner also refuted Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart’s claim that when he left office, the project was close to completion and this government had let things languish as a result of the premier’s “dithering”.
“When I took office, the LTMHF was under basic construction and was nowhere near being close to completion as the opposition suggests,” Turner said. “The project had already suffered a number of delays, some of which were due to COVID-19. As has been borne out, the buildings were still far from completion. As such, the comments from the opposition suggesting that it was nearly complete is blatantly untrue, and can only be described as an attempt to deliberately mislead the public.”
Turner noted that mental health issues have a profound impact on the entire community, and the enduring consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic had made the need to manage the challenges even more acute.
“Along with our community, I not only recognise the importance of the… LTMHF, but acknowledge that it is a project that has been long overdue,” she said. “In spite of significant challenges, my commitment to this project is steadfast and I will continue to work with my ministry team to address the gaps and chasms which I inherited while advocating for the strengthening of the ministerial team and building capacity.”
Turner pointed out that she is prohibited from any involvement in staffing or recruitment but said she had actively encouraged and supported efforts to rebuild the ministry team.
“We must ensure the Ministry of Health is staffed and operated with adequate capacity and capable, qualified professionals who are able and willing to serve the needs of the community, and in tandem, the team at the Ministry of Health create and enshrine a culture which focuses on a more proactive approach to health and wellness,” she added.
Category: Health, Mental Health
She sounds like the democrats in the US, always blaming someone else.
Turner can blame…how grown you are..and have done nothing! Blame game is on you and whoever voted to put you in that position against an educated aware Doctor! Go sit down and disappear Turner along with your former ignorant one. Why are these people put in these positions? Dr Lockhart…Chief of Health and Medical!
Dr Lockhart so sad that a true honest qualified person that has done so much and did not expect glory or greed is again allowed to be swept aside by mindless greedy self gratifying people that their own voted to become politicians for their own self gratification. Who has gained from this?
Sabrina has NO experience managing anything. As does most all the MLAs.
Give this woman a mop and make her clean up the mess before you let her go. Worst minister ever in this role.
You sure she’s worse than Jon Jon? Thinking Jon Jon takes the incompetence crown as Minister of Health, although it’s a close call.
The truth is this health minister has no idea what she is doing and has done nothing in the nearly two years that she has been in Cabinet. Thank God for small mercies that there is no press briefing for her to tell us off like school children for daring to ask what on earth is happening with the mental health facility.
As for that picture with Dr. Lockhart, talk about capitilizing on an opportunity. Call the poor man for a meeting to discuss his resignation and his concerns and then snap a picture in the meeting room with a cell phone camera and send it to press, making it seem like all is well in the gov’t world. We are on to your PR games. This PACT administration is such a sham. Nothing of real worth for the country produced two years, but let’s get the people to tell us what to do in terms of the much needed country’s development plan and whether to legalise gambling and ganja and waste money on an unnecessary referendum – shame!
Minister Turner lost the plot or more to the point never had it. Blaming construction delays when these delays in now way affected the ability to plan staffing and operational framework.
We need a competent leader of this ministry not dregs and dunces like Turner and her regressive predecessor Seymour. Seems she’s only in it for the prestige and perks. Maybe if she restrained herself from posing on social media and lifted her illegally tinted shades she might see at least what’s really going on but I don’t think so…
Another election and another deadbeat Cayman politician making excuses for their complete failure.
3rd World Class!
Pathetic. And what we now expect from any government entity on Cayman. No accountability, no responsibility, and definitely no class.
Ummm, no chief officer or deputy chief officer is confirmed following a change of government. Seriously, please tell me people see through this farce of a statement, deflecting shamelessly.
Sabrina, you are completely out of depth and I look forward to the next election where we cast our Prospect votes and fix this situation.
To all Prospect voters; next election please vote for Michael Myles, a man of integrity and who knows first-hand the challenges working Caymanians face. His voice is needed in our Parliament as Sabrina has shown to be of little substance. Tragedy that a man with so much experience and know-how fell victim to the gerrymandering that the PPM implemented through the horrendous One Man One Vote.
who??? another one? he a doctor?
Blaming her predecessor at the ministry of Health is surprising, since UDPact invited JonJon to join their ranks because of his…..” Skills, talents and experience”.
We know this because Duhwayne said so , when he jumped ship.
unfortunately no one is better than the next. they are all uneducated money grabbers.