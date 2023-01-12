McTaggart blames premier for delay on MHF

Cayman Islands Long-term Residential Mental Health Facility, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has taken aim at Premier Wayne Panton in the fallout from the resignation of Dr Marc Lockhart from the Mental Health Commission over the lack of movement on the mental health facility by the health ministry. The Progressives leader said that the situation was “unacceptable and should be an embarrassment to” Panton, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and the entire Cayman Islands Government.

Making political capital out of the situation, McTaggart said the circumstances that led to Dr Lockhart’s resignation should concern everyone.

“His frustration is over the plodding pace the government is taking to address what has been called Cayman’s mental health crisis,” he said in a statement. “Despite the premier’s propensity towards dithering, I would have hoped he would have pushed his minister to get the mental health facility opened as planned.”

McTaggart urged the minister not to let the project “fall by the wayside”, as he compared the problem to the situation at the George town landfill and the stalled talks between the government and Dart over the terms of the deal for the ReGen project.

“In that instance, Minister Turner seemed so out of her depth that Premier Panton took over responsibility for that project in October 2021. Regrettably, the premier has not done any better moving forward with the waste-to-energy project or, indeed, with the overall management of the landfill,” he said.

The previous government signed a last-minute preliminary agreement with Dart just weeks before the general election that PACT has said contained inadequate and unfavourable terms, which is believed to be the reason the WTE project has stalled. In the case of the mental health facility, Dr Lockhart has made it abundantly clear that the delay to the opening of the centre lies firmly with the senior bureaucrats within the health ministry and not the elected minister.

The facility was due to open in March this year after it was delayed from its original opening date in 2021 by the COVID pandemic. The opposition said that despite the additional time, the ministry had failed to plan for the opening and deal with basic issues.

“It is concerning that there is still much work required to recruit and train the necessary staff for the facility, to work with families and clinicians on plans for the safe return of patients from overseas, and to develop the necessary community mental health services that will support the effective operation of the residential facility. This is unacceptable and should be an embarrassment to the premier, Minister Turner and the entire government,” McTaggart said.

The opposition leader thanked Dr Lockhart for his contributions to mental health provision and for developing the business case for the facility, which he said had the potential to revolutionise mental health care for Caymanians.