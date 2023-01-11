Psychiatrist resigns in the face of ministry inertia

Dr Marc Lockhart speaks to an East End resident about the mental health facility in February 2018

(CNS): Local psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart has resigned in frustration as chair of the Mental Health Commission after his efforts to keep the long-awaited mental health facility project moving forward have been met with an “anaemic response”. Speaking to CNS, he said the blockage was inside the ministry as Minister Sabrina Turner, like her predecessors, was fully behind opening the centre, which is now finished, as soon as possible. But senior civil servants appear to be standing in the way.

Dr Lockhart said his concerns were not a matter of a “disgruntled individual” making complaints over infighting but a genuine exasperation as a result of the failure of government officials inside the health ministry to execute a plan for opening the facility. He said that basic but critical issues, such as how the facility will be managed and operated, who will be working in it and organising the operational budget, have not been addressed.

He said it was “heartbreaking for all of us who have been involved in this” to see the facility finished but standing empty because the bureaucrats have not even begun to do their part. He said that from the beginning, the ministry had said that it, not the Health Services Authority or any other entity, would manage the facility.

Dr Lockhart said that throughout the whole process, the commission had raised the question about how and when that would happen and suggested how it could be done, but the issue was constantly ignored. “The response is anaemic,” he said.

Innovative ideas put to the ministry to have a private sector entity manage the mental health centre and staff it under a public-private partnership were ignored and viewed with suspicion and criticism, but there is no other plan in place.

The CI$15 million project is a 54-bed residential and daycare facility consisting of cottages with two major buildings on a 50,000sqft site in East End. It is expected to provide a home for Caymanians suffering from mental health problems who are on-island and in need of residential care as well as a number of patients currently in facilities overseas.

But more than three years after the official ground-breaking, the chance of those patients moving in anytime soon seems a long way off because, Dr Lockhart said, the ministry has not even begun work on the job descriptions.

“There are no plans for staffing. There are no plans for preparing the facility to receive the patients. There are no plans for training, for hiring staff, for job descriptions,” he said. “I feel there is a lack of situational awareness from the actuality of what is happening in the community and the extent of the mental health problems we face, as well as the strategy needed to move this project forward.”

He said the Mental Health Commission had helped every step of the way, but the struggle is getting a response. The commission, he said, has written multiple times to the ministry offering to meet with them.

With suicide attempts among teens up by 72% between 2020 and 2021 and some 100 suicide attempts among young people that year, the post-COVID environment remains challenging, but there are only eleven mental health beds for the entire country at the hospital and all of them are full, Dr Lockhart said.

Ending his time on the commission, which he has chaired since 2015, was not what he wanted, Dr Lockhart said, as he will still be very much on the frontline of the mental health challenge in Cayman and would continue to treat patients. But by stepping down from the commission and raising the alarm, he hopes to end the inertia at the ministry and get things moving.