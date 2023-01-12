K9 Baron’s death may lead to criminal charges

RCIPS dog Baron

(CNS): The findings of an investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) and the Department of Agriculture into the death of RCIPS canine Baron last year were handed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions four months ago, the OMB has revealed. While there were unofficial reports at the time that the dog’s death was due to neglect, an OMB spokesperson told CNS the office was unable to comment on the actual cause of death and would not be able to release the full report until the ODPP had made a decision about whether or not anyone should be charged.

The specially trained Belgian shepherd died at the George Town Police Station kennels, which are located outside in the back of the property. The recommendations made as a result of the investigation, which was carried out by the DoA Animal Welfare and Control Unit and overseen by the OMB, suggest that the dog had been left in poor conditions when he died on 9 July 2022.

Among the issues identified by the OMB and the DoA following a site inspection early on in their review was the need to clear debris outside the kennels to prevent rats from entering the area and potentially biting the dogs.

In addition, the report identified the need for a permanent roof outside the kennels, the creation of a welfare log for each RCIPS dog handler, the need to clean debris from unused kennels for use as a quarantine area in the event another animal became unwell, the removal of chemical and cleaning supplies from the kennel area, the need to provide an area for the dogs to exercise, and the need for regular air-conditioning maintenance at the kennels.

However, the ombudsman confirmed that the recommendations were all “promptly adopted” adopted by the RCIPS.

After Baron died last summer, the RCIPS notified the OMB, which immediately opened an own-motion investigation (OMI) under section 3(2)(c) of the Police (Complaints by the Public) Act and requested the assistance of the DoA Animal Welfare and Control Unit to carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances.

K9 Baron joined the RCIPS in 2018. He had been involved in numerous operations and was noted for his crime-fighting skills. His death in the police kennels caused an outpouring of concern from the community given early allegations that the dog had been left out in the heat without enough water.

“At the conclusion of the joint investigation into the death of K9 Baron, a file was submitted to the

Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on 13 September 2022,” the OMB stated. “We will not be substantively commenting on our own findings until the completion of any action taken by the ODPP and/or the Cayman Islands court system with respect to this matter as a result of the legal ruling recommendation on 6 January 2023.”