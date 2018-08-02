K9-Unit nets suspect in Palm Dale home invasion
(CNS): A 26-year-old man from North Side has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and other offences in connection with an armed home invasion, which took place in Palm Dale early Saturday morning. During a police operation in North Side early on Wednesday morning to find the suspect, officers spotted him and he immediately fled. However, a police dog called Baron, who is the newest addition to the RCIPS K-9 Unit, tracked down the wanted man and began circling and barking around a small structure where he was hiding, leading officers to make the arrest.
The man is now in police custody. The investigation into the robbery, in which two masked men armed with a gun raided the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, continues.
Well done that dog! RCIPs please pay attention and learn from the dog. We need another 100 of these,
1
0
The cops mean business. The courts need to follow through and get criminals off the streets.
12
0
Did the K-9s remember to tell the suspect that he is under arrest : )
15
2
PLEASE don’t post pictures of K-9 officers
22
12
Maybe they should stop posing for pics if youre so concerned. Pics or not everyone knows every police and their grandma anyways.
13
3
Why?
6
2
The poster has a point! We could get the K9 officer to go undercover and infiltrate the packs of wild dogs so we can finally trap them all! But CNS just blew it!
5
4
Houston we have a good boy!
17
1
We spent probably $10,000 in manpower hours and police equipment & dog and helicopter to catch some two bit 2 cent criminal not cost effective at all folks! Sorry Cayman it must be a more effective way to catch these no use criminal bas%$#@.
22
44
Wow, did you take a masters in Unhelpfulness?
What alternatives do you suggest, oh criminology professor?
13
8
I think he means we don’t need 20 police men to get one man no body is suggesting any kind of soft remedy for criminals its some of you that ignorantly trying to interject that. We keep spending exorbitant amounts of money on law enforcement and it ain’t no deterring criminals one bit. in fact it progressively getting worse!
4
0
The prisoner will soon be released with a puppy as a courtesy to treat our criminals with civility.
6
2
That’s the whole point of having the police resources we have. They use what is needed, if it costs, it costs – I have no problem with the use of K9 and helicopter units, as long as scumbags are caught.
The true cost would be the hit taken to the recently bruised reputation of the islands, as a pretty much crime free vacation destination. This goes a little way to fixing that.
Let’s not let the idiots win.
21
0
Sure – we just need to drop the “I ain’t no snitch” mentality and be more aware of what’s going on in our community and how crime affects us. Until then, well done RCIPS.
15
0
Really dumb comment. These guys broke into a home with guns. Excellent use of resources.
17
1
Well done RCIPS yet a quiet snatch of any suspect has a more profound effect on the criminal world sense importance. It takes away and breaks their confidence and destroys their belief that they will never get arrested or prosecuted. But Alas these days we only glamorize these criminals and their criminal actions by parading and adding to their notoriety by highlighting these arrest and overwhelming show of force. Some seem now for whatever reason they have to impress the public and the govt of their law enforcement prowess which now unfortunately compounds the the crime problem.
51
5
Yes it will soon be who has the biggest tool in the shed!
2
0
Bloody fantastic news. Let’s get more police dogs and trained officers. When there is a chase, and officers can’t keep up or can’t see in the dark, let the dogs take the criminals down. Well done to every one involved for getting these nasty people off the streets.
43
0
Wow! The dogs are better cops than the RCIPS!
Look I’ll stop making fun of the cops when they show us that they really mean business. I love that I see them patrolling the streets finally but I see the cops drive-by speeders, over tinted windows, dangerous drivers and they never do anything so again… once they pick up their game, I’ll stop.
26
7
The cops knew who to look for, give them a little credit.
8
0
A little respect. There, done.
5
0
Great Job RCIPS!
30
0
Who’s a good boy!!?
38
2
good dog.
43
1
Please increase K9 unit presence. In fact, those who are on night patrol should always have a K9 with them.
57
0
@7:34 am.
It doesn’t work like that, unless night patrol includes K9 and his handler.
The Qualifications to Become a K-9 Unit Officer:
A bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, law enforcement, forensic sciences and other related concentrations is a key requirement.
Police Training:
To become a K-9 officer, you must first become a police or law enforcement officer with a federal, state or local agency. Most K-9 officers initially train for several months at their regional police academy or at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center for federal billets. Police academy training involves department rules and regulations, state and federal laws, firearms operations, investigative techniques, vehicle operations and physical fitness, among other subjects. Some police academies briefly introduce the K-9 unit, but you will need to complete a separate K-9 training course to certify as a K-9 officer.
Experience:
Most K-9 law enforcement departments require at least two to four years of active duty experience as a police officer prior to applying to K-9 officer positions and the K-9 law enforcement training program. Police officer experience is crucial because officers need to be comfortable and competent in everyday police operations prior to assuming the added complexities of K-9 duties. Service dogs are also more likely to cooperate and train well if the handling officer is experienced, competent and confident.
K-9 Training:
Qualified officers are required to complete an official department-sponsored K-9 law enforcement training program to be K-9 certified. K-9 training programs vary in length, depending on police department or federal agency, but average about several weeks to few months. Some police departments and law enforcement agencies utilize external K-9 training programs to assist in training their service dogs and handling officers. K-9 training programs typically cover narcotics and explosive detection, handler training, search and rescue, public or crowd acclimatization and evidence detection techniques.
Character and Chemistry:
To be a successful K-9 officer, you must also have the right chemistry, feel and attitude toward the unique responsibilities of the K-9 unit. You must possess a high level of patience, confidence and tolerance toward your service dog and be willing and able to accommodate it in your own home. You must be able to exercise restraint and self-control in virtually all situations to ensure that your service dog will display proper behavior and good performance in challenging situations. You must possess overall good character and exude trust that will reflect in your service dog’s conduct.
https://work.chron.com/qualifications-become-k9-unit-officer-22743.html
7
1
I am fully aware that there are certain requirements and a lot of training etc in order to be a K9 handler and that not every police officer can therefore just have a K9 with them.
But perhaps this means that he RCIP needs to actively promote more officers to become K9 handler qualified or invest in hiring more K9handlers who can then be partnered with night patrols especially in known areas where gang members hang out or where a good portion of the crime takes place.
I strongly believe that K9s are invaluable to any law enforcement and it seems that in Cayman we could and should increase their presence even if it means employing more handlers and finding and investing in the appropriate dogs.
For example, I have NEVER seen a K9 in action at the airport. Why not? Why are there not dogs used to sniff luggage for agricultural goods or drugs in the luggage pick-up area as is done in other airports? It certainly would be a deterrent at least.
Look – I am just saying in Cayman we tend to do the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome. Why not make some changes which may actually have a positive and lasting impact?
4
0
Fankly, all police should have a criminal justice degree. If ours did, they would be more effective, starting with the ability to fill out a proper report.
10
0
Oh heavens, after all these years we still have police that are illiterate?! that’s’ a shame. I remember them coming to do a report when my home was broken into. I was so taken aback that they couldn’t read or write. I offered to write out the statement for them and they got totally indignant . In true police style nothing ever came of the matter anyway.
poor Cayman!
9
1
One K9 and two M16
12
2