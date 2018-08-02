K9-Unit nets suspect in Palm Dale home invasion

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from North Side has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and other offences in connection with an armed home invasion, which took place in Palm Dale early Saturday morning. During a police operation in North Side early on Wednesday morning to find the suspect, officers spotted him and he immediately fled. However, a police dog called Baron, who is the newest addition to the RCIPS K-9 Unit, tracked down the wanted man and began circling and barking around a small structure where he was hiding, leading officers to make the arrest.

The man is now in police custody. The investigation into the robbery, in which two masked men armed with a gun raided the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, continues.

