RCIPS dog dies in kennels at police station
(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death last month of a Belgian shepherd from the K-9 Unit in the kennels at the George Town Police Station. CNS has learned that ‘Baron’, who joined the unit in 2018 and was noted for his crimefighting skills was left in the heat without sufficient water.
The RCIPS has not commented on the allegations but told us that he had died overnight on Saturday, 9 July, and the matter had been referred to the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control Unit, which is overseeing the investigation.
“Baron was a Belgian shepherd breed dog who was a valued member of our K-9 team, and had given five years of service to the RCIPS,” a police spokesperson stated. “We extend our deepest condolences to his handler and the other officers in the K-9 Unit.”
According to the police website, the K-9 Unit falls under Specialist Operations, which is headed up by Superintendent Brad Ebanks. In 2018 the unit had three dog handlers and was planning to increase the number of dogs. CNS has contacted the RCIPS for an update on the current number and we are awaiting a response.
Working dog for 5 years and his life is over already because of their incompetence. Disgusting… although why would I expect better from RCIPS
This brings tears to my eyes. How can people be so cruel to animals, they are pure and innocent. I cannot begin to imagine his suffering before he passed. Someone needs to be held responsible for this, why did no one check on him before, during, and after shift??
#JusticeforBaron
Would love to put them in a cage, in the heat, without sufficient water and see how they fair. This is absolutely awful. Animal cruelty is high within these islands and it sickens me! We NEED better laws to protect the well-being of animals here, too many people are getting away with cruelty and neglect.
Put the responsible people in his cage wearing a fur coat and no water and see how long they last. Disgusting treatment of an animal that would die for you.
This is awful and tragic. Its like a child in a hot car death omg. The RCIPS should give ‘Officer’ Baron a state funeral as a uniformed service personnel.
poor dog…poor chickens at the agriculture dept. persons responsible sat in the air condition.
Unbelievably shocking, poor dog – he would have been in great distress. I hope the idiot that did this is fired.
Not the first time something like this has happened. Those poor dogs.
No doubt the Department of Agriculture’s ‘investigation’ will determine that there was no wrongdoing, and so nothing will come of it, and no changes will be made. The lack of enforceable welfare laws here is something that needs to be fixed immediately.
Very sad to hear .
Too many questions that will no doubt need to be answered .
How difficult is it to have insured an assigned staff member to check on this animal , to ensure something as simple as a half gallon of new water checked twice daily in a bowl ?
Left in the heat ? Why, SPDT’ Ebanks?
“the matter had been referred to the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control Unit, which is overseeing the investigation” Well nothing to see here then, quite possibly the most inadequate and poorly run department within the civil service. They enforce nothing and reward cruelty. So no, the investigation will just get brushed under the rug like all the rest of the animal cruelty cases and so it will continue… RIP Baron – you deserved better treatment for providing such courages service.
This shouldn’t have happened, shame on those responsible.
Sickening