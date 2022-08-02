RCIPS dog dies in kennels at police station

Police canine Baron in 2018 with his handler at the time, PC Bill McLaughlin

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death last month of a Belgian shepherd from the K-9 Unit in the kennels at the George Town Police Station. CNS has learned that ‘Baron’, who joined the unit in 2018 and was noted for his crimefighting skills was left in the heat without sufficient water.

The RCIPS has not commented on the allegations but told us that he had died overnight on Saturday, 9 July, and the matter had been referred to the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control Unit, which is overseeing the investigation.

“Baron was a Belgian shepherd breed dog who was a valued member of our K-9 team, and had given five years of service to the RCIPS,” a police spokesperson stated. “We extend our deepest condolences to his handler and the other officers in the K-9 Unit.”

According to the police website, the K-9 Unit falls under Specialist Operations, which is headed up by Superintendent Brad Ebanks. In 2018 the unit had three dog handlers and was planning to increase the number of dogs. CNS has contacted the RCIPS for an update on the current number and we are awaiting a response.