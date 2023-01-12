Teacher accused of ‘exorcism’ may return to post

Vickie Frederick

(CNS): The education ministry and other relevant parties are “engaged in active discussions” over the future of the principal of Red Bay Primary School, the ministry has said. Officials confirmed that the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub had completed its investigation into allegations that Vickie Frederick acted inappropriately with students when she allegedly performed some form of exorcism at the school in May 2021.

But no one has commented on reports that Frederick returned to the school last week. Responding to questions about this and the findings of the investigation, ministry officials offered a short response to CNS, in line with the ministry’s reluctance so far to reveal anything about the enquiry.

“Further to the completion of the MASH Unit’s investigation, the Ministry of Education and other relevant parties are still engaged in active discussion on the matter. As such, we are unable to comment at this time,” officials stated but gave no indication about the findings of the investigation.

According to Cayman Marl Road and other social media posts, Frederick, who was reportedly serving elsewhere within the education department and away from students following the complaints against her more than 18 months ago, was seen at the school on Friday of last week. She was said to have told a number of people that she was expecting to soon return to her job as principal, a position she held for some 15 years before her partial suspension on full pay.

Although no details have ever been confirmed by officials about the accusations against Frederick, parents had claimed that a number of children were pulled out of class and asked questions about their understanding of their sexuality. They were then subjected to some sort of religious ceremony that was deemed to have been an exorcism. This had frightened the young students, who were told they were possessed by demons and must repent.