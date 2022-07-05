Ministry refuses FOI on ‘exorcism’ scandal

Vickie Frederick

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has refused to release any information regarding a year-old scandal at Red Bay Primary School involving allegations that the headteacher performed religious rituals on students. In May 2021 Vickie Frederick, who had been the principal at the school for 15 years, was placed under investigation for alleged misconduct after parents complained of alleged exorcisms on their children. Deputy Principal Ryan Dale was temporarily promoted to acting principal after Frederick was “relocated from schools”, according to a ministry release at the time.

Since the scandal gained public attention, the government has not provided any updates about the situation because, it is claimed, the investigation is ongoing. Fourteen months after the incident, no additional information has been released to the public about what happened and in what capacity Frederick is now employed. It is believed that she remains on full pay and her LinkedIn page shows her as the current RBPS principal.

After a number of inquiries from our readers, CNS made a freedom of information request to both the ministry and the Portfolio of the Civil Service. POCS said they held no documents. Officials from the Ministry of Education said that because the investigation was ongoing, they could not release anything at all, including any information about where Frederick is currently posted.

Given the timeline and ongoing public concern, CNS has applied to the Office of the Ombudsman to review the situation and find out if any information can be released to the public.

While officials have failed to outline the allegations against Frederick, social media posts by parents suggest that around two dozen children were taken out of class. According to these unofficial reports, the principal then engaged in some kind of religious session in which she had told the students they were possessed by demons and must repent.