Ministry refuses FOI on ‘exorcism’ scandal
(CNS): The Ministry of Education has refused to release any information regarding a year-old scandal at Red Bay Primary School involving allegations that the headteacher performed religious rituals on students. In May 2021 Vickie Frederick, who had been the principal at the school for 15 years, was placed under investigation for alleged misconduct after parents complained of alleged exorcisms on their children. Deputy Principal Ryan Dale was temporarily promoted to acting principal after Frederick was “relocated from schools”, according to a ministry release at the time.
Since the scandal gained public attention, the government has not provided any updates about the situation because, it is claimed, the investigation is ongoing. Fourteen months after the incident, no additional information has been released to the public about what happened and in what capacity Frederick is now employed. It is believed that she remains on full pay and her LinkedIn page shows her as the current RBPS principal.
After a number of inquiries from our readers, CNS made a freedom of information request to both the ministry and the Portfolio of the Civil Service. POCS said they held no documents. Officials from the Ministry of Education said that because the investigation was ongoing, they could not release anything at all, including any information about where Frederick is currently posted.
Given the timeline and ongoing public concern, CNS has applied to the Office of the Ombudsman to review the situation and find out if any information can be released to the public.
While officials have failed to outline the allegations against Frederick, social media posts by parents suggest that around two dozen children were taken out of class. According to these unofficial reports, the principal then engaged in some kind of religious session in which she had told the students they were possessed by demons and must repent.
Category: Education, Local News
Shouldn’t this be dealt with by the appropriate authorities? In this case, Scooby-Doo and his friends in the Mystery Machine?
She’d have gotten away with it, if it wasn’t for those pesky kids!
Take um to umbudsman as i did for another request from govt…i awaiting a hearing date….time to stop secrecy
Seems that the FOI might have been refused based on the assumption that the “devil is in the details”?
There is academic debate on the topic, but something with some insight might come across this.
Is the teacher/student relationship a fiduciary relationship? Does it matter at what level the student/teacher relationship exists (eg, elementary, high school, college, uni, grad school)
Ironically, I was not selected for exorcism.
Curious – what is final recourse for rejected/dismissed/ignored FOI requests? I know there’s an appeal but where does that go? And if the appeal suffers same fate?
I assume the buck stops with the Ombudsman?
We need an FOI request to determine why it has taken over one year to gather the relevant facts and take the appropriate actions. From my perspective the officials within the Ministry of Education that are handling this matter should be investigated themselves.
I agree! What kind of weirdos are trying to brainwash our children? This should have never happened. This woman should be barred from teaching our children in any fashion!
Anywhere else, not only would this quacky principal be long ago fired, and successor recruited and installed, but the Education Minister would also have been asked to tender resignation on discovery that they weren’t, to assure the paying public that the regime takes their position of trust and remedial responsibilities seriously. One has to wonder now what the nature of their relationship is, that this hasn’t yet happened on either score?!? A simple HR issue, has now grown into an ACC/FCU issue.
Government, stop hiding information from the public. Are you being complicit? Are you protecting someone? Put all the information out there in the sunshine and let the public judge for themselves. Enough with the stalling and equivocating.
You must know that bloodsuckers fear sunshine.
Of course they will not say anything that would break up their little party of crooks ,religious fanatics , moongazers and other cronies …….
Pact turning into the most phony & crooked government in decades ..
Didnt have The Exorcist reboot on my 2022 Cayman Islands bingo card
School list for August:
5 pens
5 pencils
2 erasers
1 calculator
5 exorcise books
1 reusable ‘Holy Water’ Bottle
2 cloves of garlic
Of course they wouldn’t
Juju the same one up in parliament hollering the Bible about gays while half my child year 10 class can’t even read.
Sus criseeeee
Ever thought maybe you could help your child along yourself instead of casting blame on the ministry. Our children have all the tools they need to succeed. They just need to apply themselves. It’s parents like you that like to cast blame on government instead of giving your child responsibility for doing assignments & homework.
Change may be needed st the Red Bay Primary but change is also needed at the very top position throughout the education system.
As the old saying goes “a change is [definitely] better than a rest [when it comes to the education system]).
She might just be a strategist in the DG’s office … that’s where they all go
civil service investigating one of its own….welcome to wonderland.
classic it explains alot
The public schools should not attempt to brainwash children with any religion. That is NOT what schools are for!
This woman traumatised children on the government’s payroll. Absolutely amazing. Top tier civil service working as intended.
#worldclass
Franzies for all!
May the force be with her.
Always.