Future ‘grim’ for brown booby, DoE warns

Brown booby on Cayman Brac shoreline

(CNS): Survey results of the 2022 nesting season for Cayman Brac’s brown booby colony are grim, the Department of Environment has warned after finding a staggering 70% of the eggs laid by the nesting pairs last year were lost. Of the 42 eggs identified during the season, only 13 fledged successfully. Many of the eggs were broken or missing prior to hatching and a large proportion of young chicks disappeared. As a result, a feral cat control programme will be starting soon on the Bluff around the Lighthouse Trail.

Without taking action to help protect these culturally important birds, they could disappear from the Brac altogether in just a few short years.

“The 2023 nesting season is underway and to give these birds the best chance at a successful breeding season the National Conservation Council has engaged the Departments of Environment and Agriculture to help manage the threat of feral cats and rodents known to hunt in brown booby nesting areas,” the DoE stated.

“In the coming weeks, members of the Terrestrial Resources Unit from the Department of Environment will begin feral cat control in the remote, eastern-most sections of the Brac Bluff around the Lighthouse Trail. The control measures, which consist of a humane trap and euthanasia programme administered by the Department of Agriculture, will only be active in the remote, eastern tip of the island where the greatest concentration of booby nests are located.”

Microchipped cats that are trapped will be returned to identifiable owners, though the unit does not expect to find any pets in this remote area and traps will not be set in any other parts of the island at this point. Rodent control will happen in the same area, including the use of mechanical snap-traps contained in secure bait stations to limit access by any non-target species. There are no plans to use rat poison.

The need for such a cull is not unique to Cayman Brac. Around the world, invasive species like cats, rats and dogs are responsible for the decimation of nesting seabird populations. “Feral cats have been recorded on Cayman Brac actively hunting booby parents and chicks, making the impact on our brown boobies another reason why cats are identified as one of the leading causes of bird mortality around the world,” the DoE said.

Pet owners and visitors to the area are asked to keep their dogs on a leash and give the boobies at least 50 inches of space to ensure they are not stressed. “By working together, we might give our brown boobies the relief they need to breed stress-free and begin to recover their colony,” officials added.