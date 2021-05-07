‘Exorcist’ head teacher under investigation

Vickie Frederick, Principal of the Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): Vickie Frederick, the principal of Red Bay Primary School, has been placed under investigation for alleged misconduct that threatened the safety of children under her care. While the Department of Education Services (DES) has said little about the case, parents of children at the school have posted on social media that Frederick was involved in some kind of exorcism ritual at the school on several young students.

A release from the Ministry of Education said the matter had been referred to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) following “reports of alleged misconduct towards students” and that the member of staff has been “relocated from schools until the investigation is completed”.

CNS is awaiting a response from officials about why the principal has not been suspended and what other work she is permitted to do if she is not working in any of the schools.

Officials have failed to describe the details of the allegations against Frederick, who has been head of the school for around 15 years. But social media posts by parents suggest that she had pulled about two dozen children from class and engaged in some kind of religious session in which she had told the students they were possessed by demons and must repent.

It is understood that some of the children were forced to drink something and were manhandled during the alleged exorcism. There are also suggestions this had something to do with questions about the sexuality of the 9,10 and 11-year-old children that were involved.

Frederick is a religious minister as well as being the principal of the primary school, which was last inspected and found to have made good progress in 2018.

According to posts made by parents, many of the children involved were frightened by the experience. The chief officer for the education ministry, Cetonya Cacho, said, “The safety and wellness of our students are our priorities. Immediate actions have been taken to address these allegations.”

Acting Director of DES Tammy Banks-DaCosta said that the department is committed to supporting the students and staff of the Red Bay Primary School to ensure that the teaching and learning activities continue with as little disruption as possible. “The academic and emotional well-being of our students is paramount; we will ensure that the school is poised to continue to function effectively and efficiently,” she added.