Cayman rated amber on UK traffic light entry system

Heathrow Airport

(CNS): Hopes for Caymanians travelling to the UK that they would not be required to quarantine on arrival have been dashed after the Cayman Islands has been given an amber rating under Britain’s new traffic light rating system which assesses countries as red, amber and green (RAG) for inbound travel. The Governor’s Office said it had fed data related to the local COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rates into the UK’s Department of Transport but Cayman, like the rest of the Caribbean, has still been placed on the amber list. In a statement from the office, Governor Martyn Roper said the status of countries will be under constant review and he will keep in touch with London in an effort to green-light Cayman.

The Cayman Islands’ own tight quarantine and isolation measures have kept the community coronovirus free and more than 50% of the population has received both shots of the vaccine. But anyone travelling from here to the UK will still need to self-isolate for ten days when the new traffic light system comes into effect on 17 May.

“Although this may come as disappointing news to some, this is the first iteration of the red, amber and green lists and they will be reviewed every three weeks,” the governor said in a statement released Friday morning. “Given Cayman’s excellent response to the COVID-19 crisis I am hopeful that Cayman will move onto the green list at the review point. My office will remain in close contact with the UK as the list evolves.”

Travellers also have the option to pay for a test-to-release scheme on day five, where a negative result ends self-isolation early, the release noted.

Only 12 countries have been placed on this first green list, including Israel and Gibraltar, where there are very high vaccination rates. Australia, Brunei, Iceland, New Zealand, Portugal and Singapore along with a number of other remote island territories are also on the green list.

The latest information was revealed by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as part of the British government’s changes that will allow their own citizens to go on holiday this summer and avoid a lengthy quarantine on return from some destinations.