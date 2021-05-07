‘Toxic’ relationship led woman to kill

Marvin Xavier Conolly Armendarez

(CNS): Olga Elizabeth Smith (37) from North Side, who has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 27-year-old Marvin Xavier Conolly Armendarez last year in March, expressed her deep remorse through her attorney when she appeared in court Thursday to be sentenced for killing her lover and the father of her child. Smith’s lawyer, Charles Miskin QC, told the court that his client was “in a toxic relationship that she should have left” before it was too late. But instead she had stayed and endured fight after fight with him, which was supported by long police and hospital records. The court heard that on the fateful night Smith snapped and stabbed Conolly Armendarez in the neck, severing an artery.

Smith had recently discovered she was pregnant when the couple had yet another fight on 16 March, just before Cayman was locked down due to the pandemic, during which Conolly Armendarez had punched Smith in the head. After returning home that same night from a local bar and while she was preparing food, the couple fought again. Smith has admitted that, at some point during the early hours of the next morning, she used a kitchen knife during the brawl and killed her lover, though she has said she has very little memory of the incident.

Olga Elizabeth Smith

Although Smith has never given a full account of what happened, having at first denied murder charges and claimed Conolly Armendarez had taken his own life, the police record showed that on arrival they had seen smashed up furniture and household items all around the home, indicating that the couple had been engaged in a physical altercation, as well as the remains of a partially prepared meal. She later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of provocation.

Smith has no previous convictions. She owned the home where the couple were living in North Side and held a full-time job. She was described as having an exemplary character before this incident, though she had previously been in an abusive marriage before the relationship with Conolly Armendarez, which was equally exploitative and toxic.

Despite this, Smith had loved her abuser and during interviews with social workers stressed her deep regret that she had killed the father of her baby. She apologised to his family and said she was “horrified every day” by what she has done.

Arguing for a merciful sentence for his client, Miskin said that while this was not a case of self-defence, Smith had been provoked. He said there was no planning in what was a spontaneous reaction, a single stab wound some time after or during a violent struggle. He urged the judge to take into consideration the circumstances of the case and the evidence of long-term abuse.

Justice Cheryll Richards adjourned the case for her to consider the defendant’s fate. Smith, who had been placed on a monitoring tag and 24-hour home confinement as a result of her pregnancy rather than jail, has served more than 400 days on curfew. She was also remanded for a brief period earlier this year for her own safety after concerns emerged about her safety.