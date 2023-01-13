Chief justice reveals plans for district courts

CJ Margaret Ramsay-Hale at the 2023 Grand Court Opening

(CNS): Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale has revealed plans to introduce district courts to help maintain the momentum in clearing the summary court backlog of criminal cases and take justice closer to the people, starting with a pilot later this year in West Bay. The country’s top judge said that the courts will lose access to the George Town Town Hall as it is undergoing renovations this year and that using sites in the districts will act as a replacement and offer other benefits.

Ramsay-Hale unveiled this and other plans she has in store for the judiciary this year as she presided over the annual opening of the Grand Court on Wednesday for the first time in her role as chief justice.

“The whole idea of circuit courts is to take justice to the people,” she said. “I think it will be well received by the residents in the districts. It will ease the congestion in George Town. It surely is not right to have to park at A.L. Thompson and walk to come to court because there is no parking in the neighbourhood,” she said to the amusement of the audience, adding that it will also create space and rationalise the delivery of justice.

With the introduction of a data-led “blueprint for a framework for court excellence”, which she also outlined during her address, Ramsay-Hale said that the success of the district court pilot would be monitored and measured. She said this framework would inform the areas where the courts are under-performing and give management the tools to drive performance forward.

“I don’t like making decisions shooting from the hip. I think in today’s world where we have the facility of capturing data we should use the data to inform our decision-making,” she said as she explained the concept of international standards and data-driven justice.

She said the work on eleven measures to be evaluated would begin in March, covering every aspect of the courts’ system, from how long it takes to clear cases to the best use of resources. The chief justice said the whole process would begin with a survey of the judicial staff, because of all those involved and using the courts, they have “felt the least engaged”.

Currently, the only real data the courts are capturing is the disposal rate, which showed last year they managed a clearance rate of more than 100%, which the court needed to maintain and improve to stay on top of the backlogged cases.

Ramsay-Hale said that in the Grand Court last year, 102 criminal indictments were filed and 104 were disposed of after 77 cases were carried over. In the Summary Court, 872 criminal cases were filed and 943 cases were disposed of after well over 400 were brought forward from 2021.