Young adult accused of assaulting off-duty cop

(CNS): A 19-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, who was in full uniform but off duty. The young adult is accused of approaching and threatening the officer at a gas station on Walkers Road in George Town at around 2:30pm Wednesday. The officer, who knew the suspect, was assaulted and a struggle ensued, but the man then fled the location.

The officer received minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital and has since been discharged. The suspect was arrested at around 4:30pm the following day.