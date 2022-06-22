East End home sustains major damage in fire

| 22/06/2022 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A wood and concrete structure at a home on John McLean Drive in East End was badly damaged by fire Monday morning, the Cayman Islands Fire Service has said. Firefighters responded swiftly to the 911 call at around 7:30am on 20 June and were able to extinguish the fire but the damage was said to be major. It is not clear if anyone was living in the specific structure at the residential site but CIFS said that no one was hurt. CIFS reminded the public that in the event of a fire they should take all necessary precautions, stay safe by getting out and staying out of the area, and immediately call 911.

  1. Sad says:
    22/06/2022 at 11:54 am

    Sad.hope it was only a shed and no one lost their home.

  2. Anonymous says:
    22/06/2022 at 10:50 am

    Planning should start looking illegal and dangerous modifications to buildings post haste.

  3. Anonymous says:
    22/06/2022 at 10:25 am

    Odd that they can’t tell whether it was a home or a shed.

