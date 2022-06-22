McTaggart: Gov’t has room to cut all fuel duty

Deputy PPM Leader Joey Hew (left) and PPM Leader Roy McTaggart hold a press conference via Zoom from the George Town PPM party office in Crewe Road

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said the Cayman Islands Government should cut duty on fuel to zero, removing the 75 cents tax it adds to each gallon at the pump and the 25 cents it charges CUC, until the end of the year to help people deal with the soaring cost of living. Speaking Tuesday at a Zoom press conference, the former finance minister admitted he hadn’t run the numbers on exactly how much it would cost the public purse. However, he said the CIG was “flush with cash”, given the rising duty elsewhere, so it could do this and still balance the books.

McTaggart said it would be a “bold move” that would affect everyone and that the PACT Government is not yet doing enough to support people through the current inflation crisis. He noted that because of inflation and rising prices on imported goods, duty revenue was increasing across the board, which was coming out of people’s pockets. Therefore, he said, the government could give that money back by cutting all fuel duty until the end of 2022.

The party leader and his deputy, Joey Hew, said the summer would be rough for people, and cutting fuel tax was the easiest way to help everyone, as it would directly impact the broader economy.

In Parliament recently, after Premier Wayne Panton’s response to McTaggart’s question about what the government planned to do about the unprecedented level of inflation, the opposition leader had accused the PACT administration of “coming up short”. He said his constituents believe PACT is too “distracted by the infighting and watching their own backs to see the problems people are suffering from”.

McTaggart noted that since the public finances were still in really good shape, there was room to make this duty cut and other moves to reduce the negative effect inflation is having and is likely to continue having for some time.

Hew also noted that government had drawn down on the line of credit the PPM administration had negotiated as a backup for navigating the country through the pandemic or any other crisis that resulted from it. He said the opposition wasn’t blaming the government for the cost of living crisis but was asking them to do much more to help people get through it, given the government’s flexible financial position.

Hew and McTaggart both agreed that the global circumstances were unusual and that the inflationary pressures were external and beyond the power of government to directly address. But they said the administration could help people with more proactive measures like the duty cut, refusing the Water Authority’s request for a price increase, continuing the freeze on mandatory pension payments and retaining the health insurance support for tourism workers.

McTaggart said the CIG didn’t need to increase handouts or put cash in people’s hands, but there were a number of options available to protect people from the worst impact of inflation. He has already written to government with a number of suggestions, but he said the premier had not responded.

He said that he and his PPM colleagues were still more than happy to discuss other options with the government and play a role in helping navigate the crisis.

Government has initiated several measures to ease the pressure from inflation, including giving civil servants a bonus and a cost of living allowance, providing free breakfast, lunch and snacks for all children attending public schools, and cutting various government fees and taxes for the elderly. It is also planning to roll out a subsidy on power bills for some 20,000 residential homes, which is expected to be outlined over the next week.