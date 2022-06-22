McTaggart: Gov’t has room to cut all fuel duty
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said the Cayman Islands Government should cut duty on fuel to zero, removing the 75 cents tax it adds to each gallon at the pump and the 25 cents it charges CUC, until the end of the year to help people deal with the soaring cost of living. Speaking Tuesday at a Zoom press conference, the former finance minister admitted he hadn’t run the numbers on exactly how much it would cost the public purse. However, he said the CIG was “flush with cash”, given the rising duty elsewhere, so it could do this and still balance the books.
McTaggart said it would be a “bold move” that would affect everyone and that the PACT Government is not yet doing enough to support people through the current inflation crisis. He noted that because of inflation and rising prices on imported goods, duty revenue was increasing across the board, which was coming out of people’s pockets. Therefore, he said, the government could give that money back by cutting all fuel duty until the end of 2022.
The party leader and his deputy, Joey Hew, said the summer would be rough for people, and cutting fuel tax was the easiest way to help everyone, as it would directly impact the broader economy.
In Parliament recently, after Premier Wayne Panton’s response to McTaggart’s question about what the government planned to do about the unprecedented level of inflation, the opposition leader had accused the PACT administration of “coming up short”. He said his constituents believe PACT is too “distracted by the infighting and watching their own backs to see the problems people are suffering from”.
McTaggart noted that since the public finances were still in really good shape, there was room to make this duty cut and other moves to reduce the negative effect inflation is having and is likely to continue having for some time.
Hew also noted that government had drawn down on the line of credit the PPM administration had negotiated as a backup for navigating the country through the pandemic or any other crisis that resulted from it. He said the opposition wasn’t blaming the government for the cost of living crisis but was asking them to do much more to help people get through it, given the government’s flexible financial position.
Hew and McTaggart both agreed that the global circumstances were unusual and that the inflationary pressures were external and beyond the power of government to directly address. But they said the administration could help people with more proactive measures like the duty cut, refusing the Water Authority’s request for a price increase, continuing the freeze on mandatory pension payments and retaining the health insurance support for tourism workers.
McTaggart said the CIG didn’t need to increase handouts or put cash in people’s hands, but there were a number of options available to protect people from the worst impact of inflation. He has already written to government with a number of suggestions, but he said the premier had not responded.
He said that he and his PPM colleagues were still more than happy to discuss other options with the government and play a role in helping navigate the crisis.
Government has initiated several measures to ease the pressure from inflation, including giving civil servants a bonus and a cost of living allowance, providing free breakfast, lunch and snacks for all children attending public schools, and cutting various government fees and taxes for the elderly. It is also planning to roll out a subsidy on power bills for some 20,000 residential homes, which is expected to be outlined over the next week.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Imagine the scenario(s) of a constantly rising inflation.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart clearly has access to some goverent financial data that has not been made public. I truly hope that Mr. McTaggart is not just saying these things for the sake of politics.
Well, he not lying. Built in fuel rate increases and CIG taxes are what’s killing many on their bills right now. CIG could reduce that pressure.
All the good ideas after you lost huh?
They cut import duties on pampers and the price stayed the same.
Ok accountant….horrible financial manager…be cautious of his advice
So why the hell wasn’t this done during PPM administration???! Everything the current admin tries, PPM negate it, but they still did diddly squat during their time in power!!
idiot….that is not a solution.
Very positive to see the Opposition and the Government competing to take measures (or suggested measures) to assist the Caymanian people during these challenging times.
Hon. Leader of the Opposition and Hon. Deputy Leader of Opposition do raise some valid points of substance, which, at the very least, due consideration should given by the Government, whether or not such measures are, ultimately, adopted.
Certainly, significant rising fuel costs are — no PON intended — fueling inflation and, if the Caymanian people and residents are to receive the necessary beneficial assistance, then pride, ego and political posturing need to be removed from the equation and process, where actual benefits are realized for the Cayman Islands and, most importantly, for our precious Caymanian people and residents.
God bless,
Orrie 🙏🏻🇰🇾
How about we start by constraining and even reversing the mass importation of poverty enabled and facilitated by the last administrations? Many hundreds and even potentially thousands of non-Caymanians are today here, requiring direct support and assistance, in breach of our immigration laws. Some are the result of marriages of convenience. Others the result of civil servants being permitted to import unlimited numbers of dependents.so many of our issues would not exist if we just applied our laws, to everyone, all day, every day!
Different rules for me and thee, that’s not about to change.
What direct support and assistance do you believe non-Caymanians actually get? They cannot claim anything from NAU, have to have their own insurance, put their children in private schools etc. I would be interested to know what direct support and assistance they are getting.
They just still cannot believe they got outsmarted by Wayne at the election can they?! All the celebrations….ooh baby
Every item you buy in Cayman , a tube of toothpaste, the chicken for dinner , to laundry detergent & the gasoline in your cars tank , now has an inflated cost due to the fossil fuel which we have to consume in order to get it here & the duty that is whacked on top of that cost.
The energy you consume just to charge your cell phone has a fuel duty cost burden to it.( Unless its solar energy you are using). All the Tesla’s plugging in at Camana Bay & elsewhere are largely solar supplied charging, so that would be an exception, to a lesser degree.
Axing the duty under Roy’s proposal I agree will assist people marginally… for a short time , but the elephant in the room will still be the cost of a barrel of crude oil for Cayman. This is never going to go away & will ultimately force some residents in deciding if they can continue living in Cayman , as sad as that is. The truth is that Cayman is now just an un-affordable place to live & work for many people. A large regret is that there are many people in Cayman who don’t have this option to go live elsewhere . It is going to get A LOT worse. Until Wayne Panton & his crew acknowledge these facts , don’t expect too much to change.
We’ve been here nearly 5 years and we love the island and the Caribbean lifestyle but it is now genuinely becoming very difficult to live here and we have a decent combined income. It is hard to justify the cost of groceries and fuel now and with landlords all too quick to put up rent and CUC fleecing everyone, we are looking to leave. Such a shame that the island is pricing itself out of the market and caters to rich business and developers to the detriment of others.
Wey dem duppies come from?
So Roy admits he hasn’t run the numbers. Next.
Madness. The solution is to cut back on fuel consumption, not encourage more reliance on it. Not to mention the environment. Are these guys for real?
What happened to Joey’s trail bicycle and free shuttle bus service for the civil service? I don’t see many bicycles parked outside the government building.
Now is the time to facilitate and support rooftop solar and electric vehicles – NOT to support more fuel consumption. Of course, some rebates should be available for a short period for our most needy – but IN CONJUNCTION with meaningful and immediate steps to reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels.
The National Conservation Council wrote a paper after lockdown recommending that the government do grants/subsidies for insulation and other ‘green home measures’. Alden stood up and said that he ‘didn’t see anything that would put food on people’s tables’ and disregarded the whole paper. Now PPM whining about bills being too high?
If PPM didn’t hate anything that even looked remotely ‘green’, and had done green home grants, then people’s bills would be lower right now and FOREVER.
Even the private sector has cottoned on to this idea, like CNB’s green loans.
Fuel subsidies are short term thinking. Green homes are long term thinking.
If only this was assured to reduce the price we pay at the pump… but there are so many excuses I can think of myself to use in order not pass these cuts onto customers.
Also, I’m just so tired of politics. Politicians are the most cowardly people in existence. They sit down and wait until they don’t have any power to do anything to complain about the system and demand change.
This island I grew up on is just falling further and further into the abyss. Maybe this is what we need, a real wake up call.
Exactly
They could also reduce the import duty rate on goods from 22% to 20% which it used to be not that long ago as well as removing it on essential food items.
Like lard.
what we also used to have not that long ago was garbage fees. (Complete) Bicycles are duty free and there’s no charge on sunshine, looks like we might have to do some backyard planting and eat those chickens some people are always complaining about, haha
Here is one! Allowing the real estate market to artificially inflate housing prices so that ONLY private registered companies and investors can afford them!
Regulate the system of how banks are using surveyors’ information to qualify and disqualify Caymannians for purchasing homes and the way banks are foreclosing on homes during covid and unemployment.
Most of these so called quantity surveyors on islands don’t even know what quantities or even what they are looking at.
You don’t know what you’re talking about but prattle on..
Must admit, they are right. PACT government giving raises to civil servants is not the answer. What about the private sector????
SO wasn’t there room to do the same thing when PPM was in power? And UDP? and everyone else before them? The answer is a resounding YES. This lot just want to look busy now, uproot the PACT team so they can hopefully be put back into power next election. Unna all the same, so regardless of who gets in – the only people who lose are the Cayman Islands mid-to-low income population. Everyone continues to win, and the wealthy/G.O.B.’ club wash each other’s backs so they stay winning!
Zzzzzzz….off reg has to intervene