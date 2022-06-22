MPs vote CI$8M more for healthcare bills

Health Minister Sabrina Turner in Finance Committee on Friday, 10 June 2022

(CNS): Finance Committee has voted another CI$8 million to cover healthcare costs for Caymanians who are uninsured or under-insured and have been treated outside the Health Services Authority facilities. When the committee met at the end of the last session of Parliament to deal with supplementary spending, health ministry civil servants told MPs that healthcare for local and overseas treatment for those without insurance is costing about CI$3.3 million per month.

The $21 million already appropriated in the 2022 budget is expected to run out before the end of the summer. But Health Minister Sabrina Turner said she would be asking for more before the year was out because the money she was asking for was also likely to run out.

The budget line item for ‘tertiary medical care’ was increased by over 38% because, the health minister noted, it was under-budgeted, even after government had increased it by around CI$5 million over last year.

Turner told the committee that she expected the entire cost for the year could be more than CI$40 million. She pointed to several reasons why more people need help and don’t have health insurance but noted that inflation was also playing a part.

“The cost of healthcare has gone up, and in all honesty, unless there is a huge change in the cost of healthcare… we can see ourselves coming back before the year-end,” she said. “This has always been one of those appropriations that has been underfunded for years and we are hoping to change this.”

Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who chairs the committee, outlined some of the efforts being made to address this long-running public spending headache. He said one was for the HSA to offer more services that would prevent patients being sent overseas for treatment.

Opposition MP Alden McLaughlin urged the government to take a more realistic approach to this area of public spending. “This is an appropriation which is chronically under-budgeted, and having been in charge of two governments, I understand all that is involved in it,” he said.

“But I think it is time that we become more realistic in the budgeting for this. I don’t think there will be any fights from this opposition… because we are fully aware of how challenging this is… We have to find some way to make handling these matters more affordable,” McLaughlin said, as he referred to the government’s plans to expand CINICO.

At the same meeting, members voted an additional $5 million for CINICO to help it move forward with previously announced plans to expand its services and offer health cover to people outside of the civil service.

Saunders said the government agreed with McLaughlin, pointing out that much of the funding being considered was spent on emergencies, since uninsured people don’t seek intervention for developing health problems until it’s too late.

He said that if people were “in the network, seeing doctors and getting regular check-ups before they become emergencies”, in the long run this would reduce costs, especially for these very expensive emergency situations. Saunders said the objective was to be more proactive and manage this chronic problem.