Missing US visitor’s body found in East End

(CNS): The body of a 54-year-old man from the United States who was reported missing about 4pm Monday was found Tuesday morning on the shore off the Queen’s Highway in East End. The man, who was visiting Cayman, had gone out snorkelling on Monday afternoon off the coast of the Wyndham Reef Resort, off Austin Connolly Drive in East End. The alarm was raised when he did not return and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Officials said the Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessels and the RCIPS helicopter were deployed to conduct searches of the water nearby, while RCIPS officers conducted searches on land and along the shoreline. Members of the public assisted with the shoreline searches and visiting members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution helped the coastguard with searches at sea and the overall coordination of search efforts.

The search continued until just before 7pm Monday and resumed Tuesday at 5am. His body was found shortly before 8am. Emergency services attended the location and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The man is the fourth person to die in the water this year. His death comes less than a week after another 55-year-old man, also from the United States, died after snorkelling in West Bay. Both matters are now under investigation.