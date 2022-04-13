CINICO to offer insurance to all in major expansion
(CNS): The government-owned insurance company, CINICO, is being expanded to provide affordable health insurance for more people outside of the public sector, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Finance Minister Chris Saunders also said CINICO will be refunded to allow it to provide auto and home insurance for government workers. The main aim is to better utilise what was always supposed to be a national insurance company for the benefit of the country and help both the uninsured and under-insured.
A press release issued Wednesday said that by the end of this year, the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) would begin offering cover to younger and healthier residents working in the private sector, followed by a plan for retirees and a health insurance option for public servants as well as new insurance products for casualty and property.
“During the 14-year period between 2009 and 2023, core government’s healthcare costs are forecast to increase by 120% from almost $91 million in 2009 to just under $200 million in 2023,” Saunders said, as he outlined one of the motivating factors to expand CINICO.
“Healthcare costs represent an average of 19% of core government’s total operating expenses, indicating that it is becoming more difficult for the public purse to sustain the increasing costs,” he said, adding that it was “past time that CINICO truly becomes a national insurance provider”.
“The potential has been there and must now be realised to provide the public with more insurance options — health, property, and auto — that they require,” he said.
“This is especially true regarding health insurance, which is becoming increasingly expensive, with more and more of our retirees being excluded due to pre-existing conditions, or simply aging out at 65 from private insurance plans. This puts an unbearable burden on our retirees, which then falls on the government to carry.”
Saunders said that expanding CINICO will both reduce these costs and provide healthcare to more people and allow seniors to age with health and dignity. He said he hoped that CINICO “would eventually become the insurance provider of choice for all residents of the Cayman Islands”.
The minister explained that the expansion, especially of health insurance, to a wider population will achieve several government objectives and meet the strategic policy aims of the PACT administration “of ensuring an equitable, sustainable and successful healthcare system as well as providing solutions”, he said.
“On the ground level, we are delivering on our promise to provide the public with an option that is affordable and includes a mechanism for accommodating coverage of pre-existing conditions for qualifying Caymanian retirees,” Saunders said adding that this will diversify CINICO’s risk profile and by extension the risk to government.
He said funding for the expansion had been approved by Cabinet and would be voted on at the next finance committee.
“CINICO currently has sufficient surplus capital to fund the planned health insurance expansions,” he said. “However, CINICO will need additional capital for the planned property and casualty expansions. On Tuesday, 5 April, Cabinet approved CINICO’s expansion plans and the requisite supplementary funding of $10.35 million… The approval of these funds will go to the next session of Finance Committee, which is planned for May.”
The money will be split over this year and next — $5.35 million in 2022 and $5 million in 2023.
Deputy Premier Saunders noted that expansion of the national insurance company’s products would also protect residents against being left without coverage should there be any further closures in the private insurance sector.
“In December 2021, Generali Worldwide, one of the largest health insurance providers in the Cayman Islands, withdrew its business from the Cayman market,” Saunders said. “The withdrawal was a shock to the market as many individuals and businesses had to find new health insurance providers and individuals, especially those with pre-existing conditions, found it difficult to obtain affordable health insurance.”
He added, “To mitigate similar shocks to the Cayman market in the future, it is important that the government is in the position to be able to provide individuals and businesses with the option of affordable health, auto and property insurance.”
CINICO CEO Michael Gayle said the team was looking forward to the expansion.
“Healthcare costs continue to spiral, but we are confident that working with our sister organisation, Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, and with external medical providers with whom we will enter into a Preferred Provider Network arrangement, collectively, we will be able to play a part in bringing some stability to health care costs here in Cayman,” he said.
“Exciting times are ahead at CINICO,” Gayle added.
Will this cover more than one or two doctor visits a year? Or will it continue to just be for hospitalizations? And what about overseas care? What if we want to see a doctor in the US?
America have a Federal Home Loan program that is designed to give Americans affordable home ownership options that includes home, life and auto insurance.
The FedHome Loan Centers is dedicated to empowering Americans with sustainable home ownership solutions, why can’t we have similar programs here?
https://www.fedhomeloan.org/
Private sector insureds will not want to switch to Cinico due to their poor performance and past issues.
It’s fun spending other peoples money. What next?
an expansion of the same failing scheme/model is not the answer.
time to look at new ways to provid affordable relaible healthcare. US model is a recipe for disater…unless you are a medical professional who gets to scam the system every day.
Cinico and HSA are already in a financial mess. What is this going to solve and how will it be funded?
Hopefully, it will provide a broader base for insurance, which — in a proper system — reduces rates for the customer. Nationalisation of CINICO, in other words. I’ve been hoping for this for nearly a decade.
I hope CINICO, CIG and us have the maturity to ease into our own version of national health care for all. We should all be enjoying the same level of health care as CIG employees, with similar costs.
I am hopeful. Trust, but verify. ;o)
Asinine comment, have you reviewed their financial statements?
The big question I have for Saunders is, “Will this expansion of CINICO allow me to have coverage where I can have my doctor of choice from the private sector?” If this is just more of the same that forces people to use HSA and government doctors he can forget it! If I cannot have the required health insurance coverage to remain with my private sector doctor who knows my health history, and who I trust then what is the sense of this?
It makes a lot of sense to remove the profit element from health care premiums. So long as it is not replaced by waste, incompetence, fraud or all three. Hmmm.
Batten down the hatches, this is a guaranteed black hole for CIG finances. Like CAL, Turtle Farm etc we are going to be told that they make money out side of the CIG subsidy. You don’t have a large enough population to spread risk for health cover. Your better bet is to have all of the insurers bid for a single government policy or you will just continue to lose insurers like Generali. There is very little money to be made in this market.
A great Socialist idea.
Let’s see ALL the MP’s sign up for this! It is not so much about affordable healthcare but equality of healthcare for all, rich or poor!
This is a crazy idea
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Government should NOT be competing with the private sector in any industry.
Saunders has lost the plot and going too far with his socialist JLP/PNP type of politics that has already helped to ruin our neighbor.
A bit like the Civil Service, they will need to double their staff at least to handle this lot and I bet there will be problems. They should stick to health insurance initially and to providing affordable cover for the indigent, retired private sector workers, and others who need it, but why restrict pre-existing condition coverage to Caymanians only?. What happens to a private sector worker who has spent his whole career working here, but loses his health coverage on retirement (usually the case), and has a pre-existing condition (often the case) but has a minimal pension and cannot afford his punitive medical insurance premiums. Do we allow them to die off?.
That is great, but what was reason for generali leaving ? Perhaps look at putting some controls on the medical industry. A doctors visit with co pay insurance shouldn’t still cost over $50 out of my pocket for a 15 minute consultation. Perhaps that’s somewhere govt could start…
That’s because the amount of the visit paid to the Insurance company has remained static for 20 years (the doctors costs have increased, hence our co pay has increased). Question is, if the insurance company gets the same amount, why have our premiums almost tripled in 20 years?
How about the elderly that are paying $250 per month for no benefit other than catastropic care? All the rest comes out of their pocket. For some, that is the ONLY health care available, at least until health care costs suck their savings and retirement down the point where they are considered indigent.
This won’t end well.
Too big to fail? Think again.