CINICO to offer insurance to all in major expansion

CINICO offices in George Town

(CNS): The government-owned insurance company, CINICO, is being expanded to provide affordable health insurance for more people outside of the public sector, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Finance Minister Chris Saunders also said CINICO will be refunded to allow it to provide auto and home insurance for government workers. The main aim is to better utilise what was always supposed to be a national insurance company for the benefit of the country and help both the uninsured and under-insured.

A press release issued Wednesday said that by the end of this year, the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) would begin offering cover to younger and healthier residents working in the private sector, followed by a plan for retirees and a health insurance option for public servants as well as new insurance products for casualty and property.

“During the 14-year period between 2009 and 2023, core government’s healthcare costs are forecast to increase by 120% from almost $91 million in 2009 to just under $200 million in 2023,” Saunders said, as he outlined one of the motivating factors to expand CINICO.

“Healthcare costs represent an average of 19% of core government’s total operating expenses, indicating that it is becoming more difficult for the public purse to sustain the increasing costs,” he said, adding that it was “past time that CINICO truly becomes a national insurance provider”.

“The potential has been there and must now be realised to provide the public with more insurance options — health, property, and auto — that they require,” he said.

“This is especially true regarding health insurance, which is becoming increasingly expensive, with more and more of our retirees being excluded due to pre-existing conditions, or simply aging out at 65 from private insurance plans. This puts an unbearable burden on our retirees, which then falls on the government to carry.”

Saunders said that expanding CINICO will both reduce these costs and provide healthcare to more people and allow seniors to age with health and dignity. He said he hoped that CINICO “would eventually become the insurance provider of choice for all residents of the Cayman Islands”.

The minister explained that the expansion, especially of health insurance, to a wider population will achieve several government objectives and meet the strategic policy aims of the PACT administration “of ensuring an equitable, sustainable and successful healthcare system as well as providing solutions”, he said.

“On the ground level, we are delivering on our promise to provide the public with an option that is affordable and includes a mechanism for accommodating coverage of pre-existing conditions for qualifying Caymanian retirees,” Saunders said adding that this will diversify CINICO’s risk profile and by extension the risk to government.

He said funding for the expansion had been approved by Cabinet and would be voted on at the next finance committee.

“CINICO currently has sufficient surplus capital to fund the planned health insurance expansions,” he said. “However, CINICO will need additional capital for the planned property and casualty expansions. On Tuesday, 5 April, Cabinet approved CINICO’s expansion plans and the requisite supplementary funding of $10.35 million… The approval of these funds will go to the next session of Finance Committee, which is planned for May.”

The money will be split over this year and next — $5.35 million in 2022 and $5 million in 2023.

Deputy Premier Saunders noted that expansion of the national insurance company’s products would also protect residents against being left without coverage should there be any further closures in the private insurance sector.

“In December 2021, Generali Worldwide, one of the largest health insurance providers in the Cayman Islands, withdrew its business from the Cayman market,” Saunders said. “The withdrawal was a shock to the market as many individuals and businesses had to find new health insurance providers and individuals, especially those with pre-existing conditions, found it difficult to obtain affordable health insurance.”

He added, “To mitigate similar shocks to the Cayman market in the future, it is important that the government is in the position to be able to provide individuals and businesses with the option of affordable health, auto and property insurance.”

CINICO CEO Michael Gayle said the team was looking forward to the expansion.

“Healthcare costs continue to spiral, but we are confident that working with our sister organisation, Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, and with external medical providers with whom we will enter into a Preferred Provider Network arrangement, collectively, we will be able to play a part in bringing some stability to health care costs here in Cayman,” he said.

“Exciting times are ahead at CINICO,” Gayle added.