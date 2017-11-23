Dart denied permission for tunnel extension
(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has denied the application from Cayman Shores Development, one of Dart’s network of companies, which had applied for permission to extend its tunnel on the West Bay Road. The decision was made yesterday evening after the CPA met and considered the application. The board has not yet published its reasoning for the refusal, but a number of concerns had been raised regarding the connections for and safety of pedestrians, the public right-of-ways to the sea and questions raised by the planning department, the Depart of Environment and the National Roads Authority about the justification for the tunnel’s extension.
The existing tunnel, which is more than 400 feet, received planning permission in February after Dart bought the beachfront property at Royal Palms in September. But as the developer was in the process of putting on the roof, it made an application to extend the underpass to 600 feet.
CNS understands that the aim is to connect Dart’s beachfront property with Camana Bay, and after securing the controversial sky rights in the area, it has plans to build on top of the tunnel, dramatically changing the appearance of the West Bay Road in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach tourist area.
However, the CPA has thrown a spanner in the works, at least temporarily.
The developer has not yet stated if it intends to appeal the decision, and in a short statement following Wednesday’s decision said, “Dart Real Estate understands the application to extend the West Bay Road underpass to the Royal Palms site has not been approved following the November 22 meeting. We await the Central Planning Authority’s official rationale for its decision.”
Following the increased and retrospective concerns about the tunnel, especially from the NRA, Dart had submitted more information to planning ahead of yesterday’s meeting in an effort to try to alleviate those concerns, but it appears not to have been enough to offset them and the mounting controversy surrounding the development, as the public begins to realise the implications of the tunnel.
In recent comments on CNS readers raised their concerns, ranging from the lack of beach access and aesthetics to over-development and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Basically a huge monstrosity and mistake. They are probably wishing they had never approved any of it in the first place.
I love the reasons for objection…”over development”, if you want that go look at Malta, Gibraltar, Majorca, Tenerife…Cayman does not yet suffer that issue. “Carbon Monoxide Poisoning”…the levels of ignorance are astounding. Dart should build certain people caves so they don’t have to see all the things they fear, mostly without foundation, and we should not be forced to listen to their idiotic and unfounded whims.
Big red herring…Dart probably didn’t even want it…”see Dart doesn’t own us….we make illogical decisions with him also”. But now they’ll his canal through the island
Thank you!!!!
jack and the bean-stock😆
Good. Their explanation as to beach access is disgusting. They cannot even tell us what they are building on top, or why, so they are not even properly explaining why a tunnel is needed in the first place.
this makes zero sense…just like the NRA objections.
dart should challenge.
This is pathetic.
Denied for now
I think that tunnel shouldn’t have been started in the place . Why do the Island need to have a tunnel that size and lenght ? Unless there’s some unknown plans for the future .
But just think of being a pedestrian in that tunnel breathing all the exhaust fumes . And all other mishaps that could happen and you are trapped inside with no place to run .
I generally like Dart’s developments, but glad this was blocked. We dont need a longer dark tunnel when the alternative is trees, landscaping and the open sky.
I doubt the loss of 100 feet of a tunnel is going to radically and critically change any development plans.
All of you Dart deciples still think Dart is our Saviour?. He doesn’t give a rats behind about us or how inconvient he makes life for us. Do you think carbon monoxide , run away vehicles, overturned marl and rocks dumping truck or any kind of disaster that could happen in those tunnels bother them? Please do not think for a moment that this was not part of the original plans for us. While we are snoring they are up scheming how to make it more difficult for the natives.. life was so much nicer when we were the ” islands that time forgot” heck even the swarms of mosquitoes was more tolerably.
good CPA – ‘the tunnel’ so far and the badge it brings is a hideous deviation to the organic nature of development on SMB, – ‘live, work, play,’ – they forgot ‘be consumed’
I am ok with not extending this to the full width of their property. I t will be nice to pass by on the bus and at least get a glimpse of how the other half lives.
“It shall come to (under)pass”
Best news I’ve heard in a long time. Stop the madness that this developer is getting away with
Have no fear.!! Cabinet will soon over rule this decision. We all know that Papa Dart always gets what he wants. One way or another.!! LMAO
thanks to our wonderful politicians!? 😤
It’s 200 more feet, what a joke! Let them finish the project and done. I wonder how many of the same CPA board members will be at Camana Bay this weekend, enjoying Dart’s well thought out plans? This decision is complete lunacy.
A bit late on the awful tunnels but as they say better late than never. Camana Bay is laid out so nicely, what the hell they were thinking when they designed these things that reminds one of underground train tracks that have no place on this island. I am so happy that common sense prevailed here finally but wonder why it was ever approved.
No big deal, wait a little while and appeal, CPA will slide it on thru! Those contractor members need the work.
Let’s hope this is overturned. It is a fantastic development and no doubt the extension would make it all the better.
