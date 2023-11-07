North Side bar held up at gun point

(CNS): Police are now investigating yet another armed robbery this time at an unnamed bar on Frank Side Road, North Side, Monday evening. The RCIPS said the report was made to 911 at about 9:30 shortly after the man armed with a hand-gun made off on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash after threatening staff at the bar. The robber had first attempted to rob a man outside but was unsuccessful.

No other details or descriptions of the robber have been given and police also said that they were unable to locate the culprit after searching the area once armed officers had arrived at the scene.

The robbery comes after a weekend of gun related violence and the eighth crime involving firearms since Friday evening with police already handling three attempted robberies, two muggings and an attempted murder in the space of those four days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.